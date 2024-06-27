Sam Pitroda returns as Indian Overseas Congress chief months after quitting

The Congress has reappointed Sam Pitroda as the chairperson of its overseas unit, less than two months after he resigned following his contentious remarks on India’s diversity.

The reinstatement, announced by Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, marks a significant decision by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Pitroda, a veteran technocrat and a close associate of the Gandhi family, has been at the centre of multiple controversies, yet his expertise and influence seem indispensable to Congress's strategy.

Pitroda’s initial resignation came on May 8, described by the party as a decision taken “on his own accord”. This was widely perceived as a damage control measure following his divisive comments on inheritance tax, which had placed the party in a difficult position during the crucial phases of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

In an interview with The Statesman in early May, Pitroda’s comments on India’s regional diversity sparked a political firestorm. “We hold a country together as diverse as India where in the east people look like Chinese, people in the west look like Arabs, people in north look like white and in south look like Africa. Doesn’t matter. We are all brothers and sisters,” Pitroda had said.

These remarks were seen as culturally insensitive, leading to widespread criticism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seized upon these comments during his election campaign, portraying Pitroda’s views as reflective of the Congress party’s attitude. At a rally, PM Modi referred to Pitroda as Rahul Gandhi’s ‘philosophical guide’ and criticised the Congress for allegedly trying to defeat tribal leader Droupadi Murmu.

PM Modi said, “Today I found out why the Congress was trying so hard to defeat Droupadi Murmu, daughter of a tribal. Today I got to know that Shehzade’s [Rahul Gandhi] uncle lives in America and that this uncle is his philosophical guide who has exposed his secret. He has said that those who have black skin are from Africa. This means that you are abusing several people of the country on the basis of their skin colour.”

Sam Pitroda not new to controversies



Pitroda’s previous statements have also stirred significant controversies.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he faced backlash for suggesting that the middle class should pay more taxes to ensure a minimum income for poor households, urging them not to be ‘selfish’. This statement caused turmoil within the party, compelling senior Congress leader P Chidambaram to clarify that there would be no additional tax burden on the middle class if Congress returned to power.

His comments on the Balakot airstrikes also drew sharp criticism. He opposed the Indian Air Force’s strike in Pakistan, saying, “Attack happened in Mumbai also. We could have then reacted and just sent our planes. But that is not the correct approach. Naive to assume that just because some people came here and attacked, every citizen of that nation is to be blamed.”

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Pitroda’s remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots added to the controversies. When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the instructions for the riots came from Rajiv Gandhi, Pitroda dismissed the accusations, stating, “Ab kya hai ’84 ka? Aapne kya kiya 5 saal mein, uski baat kariye. ’84 mein hua to hua. Aapne kya kiya?” Although he later apologised, this statement significantly impacted the Congress party’s image during a critical election period.

Most recently, in June 2023, at an event in the United States, Pitroda questioned the national focus on religious issues, specifically the Ram Mandir construction. He expressed frustration that critical issues like inflation, employment, and education were being overshadowed by religious debates. “When the entire nation is hung up on Ram Temple and Ram Janmabhoomi, it bothers me…To me, religion is something very personal, and national issues are education, employment, growth, the economy, inflation, health, the environment, and pollution. But no one speaks about it,” he said in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

BJP says sacking of Sam Pitroda a poll gimmick

Slamming the Congress for reinstating Sam Pitroda, the BJP called his resignation a poll gimmick anticipated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“As Prime Minister Modi anticipated, the Congress’ sacking of Sam Pitroda was merely an election gimmick. He has now been reinstated as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, exposing the hypocrisy of the Congress party and its leaders,” the BJP said on X.

“The tormentor of the middle class is back. Congress hoodwinks India, and brings back Sam Pitroda soon after the elections. Hua toh hua,” BJP IT cell Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

The tormentor of middle class is back… Congress hoodwinks India, brings back Sam Pitroda soon after elections. हुआ तो हुआ। pic.twitter.com/kiK3lFq1QN June 26, 2024

“Sam Pitroda’s regressive racist comments targeting the middle class, people from the South and North-East, in particular, were not his personal opinion. He spoke for Rahul Gandhi. He was removed to control damage after his ideas invited severe backlash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had predicted back in the day that Congress would reinstate him… And they have!” Malviya said.