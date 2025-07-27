Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 06:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Heartfelt thanks to PM Modi for state visit, says Maldives President

Heartfelt thanks to PM Modi for state visit, says Maldives President

Muizzu said that the visit was fruitful, as they witnessed the exchange of four MoUs and three agreements in vital areas, and announced the launch of FTA negotiations

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his state visit to the Maldives | Credit: X/@narendramodi

ANI Asia
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his state visit to the Maldives.

Muizzu said that the visit was fruitful, as they witnessed the exchange of four MoUs and three agreements in vital areas, and announced the launch of FTA negotiations.

In a post on X, he said, "I extend heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi for his state visit to the Maldives. We held fruitful discussions, witnessed the exchange of 4 MoUs & 3 agreements in vital areas, and announced the launch of FTA negotiations. Together, we celebrated the Maldives' 60th Independence Day, released a commemorative stamp marking 60 years of formal ties, and inaugurated key development projects under Indian assistance. A defining visit that sets a clear path for the future of India-Maldives relations." 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was an honour for him to attend the Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives.

In a post on X, he said, "It was an honour to attend the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives. This momentous occasion showcased the rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit of the Maldivian people. It also signified the country's journey of transformation over the years gone by. From its ancient maritime traditions to global leadership in critical areas like climate change, the Maldives has carved a unique place for itself on the world stage. My best wishes to the great Maldivian people."

Also Read

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi joins Maldives' Independence Day celebrations as chief guest

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi

'Bipartisan backing for India-Maldives ties': PM hails cross-party support

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi

India, Maldives sign 8 key deals across finance, digital, fisheries sectors

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mohamed Muizzu, Maldivian President

PM Modi offers $565 mn credit line to Maldives, opens door for FTA

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Maldives; to attend Independence Day celebrations

"India and the Maldives share a deep-rooted partnership built on mutual respect, shared values and a long history of cultural and economic exchanges. Our relationship continues to grow, shaped by people-to-people ties and cooperation in various sectors. India remains committed to supporting the aspirations of the Maldivian people and to working together for the betterment of our planet," he added.

PM Modi also met the Indian diaspora in Maldives, calling it a strong bridge between India and the world.

"Interacted with the Indian community in the Maldives. It is commendable how they are contributing to Maldives' progress and at the same time remain connected to their roots in India. The Indian diaspora continues to be one of the strongest bridges between India and the world. We are very proud of our diaspora."

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that Indian community in Maldives is a key pillar of the enduring India-Maldives friendship.

In a post on X, he said, "PM Narendra Modi interacted with the members of the Indian community in Maldives. PM appreciated their contributions in building upon the strong and vibrant people to people ties between India-Maldives. Indian community in Maldives is a key pillar of the enduring India-Maldives friendship."

Jaiswal called the visit a fruitful one.

He said in a post on X, "A very fruitful & productive State visit to Maldives concludes."

Jaiswal said that PM Modi attending the 60th anniversary of Independence Day celebrations of Maldives was a historic moment.

In a post on X, he said, "A historic moment in the India-Maldives bilateral relationship. PM Narendra Modi attended the 60th anniversary of Independence Day celebrations of Maldives at the Republic Square in Male, today, as the 'Guest of Honour'. India has established itself as a time-tested partner of Maldives over the years and continues to be the 'First Responder' for Maldives in keeping with its 'Neighbourhood First' and 'MAHASAGAR' policies."

 

 

After concluding his visit to the island nation, PM Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu. Later in the evening, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore at a public event in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

accident

Teenager crashes father's car, kills e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Dwarka

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Historic' FTA with Britain shows world's trust in India: PM Modi

Civil defence mock drills

NALSA launches Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana to aid defence personnel

NCERT

NCERT to create school module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3-12: Report

Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar polls as Independent from Mahua

Topics : India Maldives ties India Maldives Maldives

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon