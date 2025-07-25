Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi arrives in Maldives; to attend Independence Day celebrations

PM Modi arrives in Maldives; to attend Independence Day celebrations

PM Modi's visit to the Maldives is being seen as a breakthrough in the ties between Male and New Delhi following a spell of frostiness under Muizzu

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Maldives on Friday on a two-day visit. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Male
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Maldives on Friday on a two-day visit, during which he will attend the archipelago nation's 60th Independence Day celebrations as the chief guest.

Modi was received on arrival by President Mohamed Muizzu, who had invited him for the visit. The two leaders are also scheduled to hold extensive talks during the trip.

The prime minister was welcomed with a traditional dance performance by children.

This is the first state visit of a head of government that Muizzu is hosting in his presidency since assuming office in November 2023, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

 

Modi arrived here from a two-day visit to the UK, during which the two countries inked a landmark trade deal to boost two-way trade by eliminating tariffs on cars, textiles, whisky and a range of other products. 

Also Read

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

LIVE news updates: French President Macron says France will recognise Palestine as state

King Charles, PM Modi

PM Modi meets King Charles III in London, invites him to visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM expresses grief over Himachal bus accident, announces aid of ₹2 lakh

Modi Starmer

'UK is back on world stage': Keir Starmer after trade deal with India

Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer

India, UK dismantle trade walls with landmark deal amid global tensions

Modi's visit to the Maldives is being seen as a breakthrough in the ties between Male and New Delhi following a spell of frostiness under Muizzu.

The prime minister will be the guest of honour at the Maldivian Independence Day celebrations on July 26.

He will also hold extensive talks with President Muizzu and is set to inaugurate a number of India-assisted development projects in the island nation.

In his departure statement, Modi said, "This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries."  "I look forward to my meetings with President Muizzu and other political leadership, to advance our joint vision of a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, and to strengthen our cooperation for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean Region," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajasthan collapse, school building, Jhalawar

4 students dead, several injured as school building collapses in Rajasthan

CAG

Bihar failed to submit utilisation reports for ₹70,000 cr projects: CAG

plane crash

FAA finds no fuel system fault in Air India Dreamliner crash probe

Fraud, Scam

Bank fraud case: Court orders auction of sports academy, land of ex-MLA

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Humid morning in Delhi after light showers; IMD predicts more rain today

Topics : Narendra Modi Maldives India Maldives ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon