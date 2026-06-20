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Home / India News / Heavy security in Delhi ahead of CJP's second protest at Jantar Mantar

Heavy security in Delhi ahead of CJP's second protest at Jantar Mantar

The protest, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, is scheduled to begin at 1 pm amid heightened police presence, with supporters arriving from different parts of Delhi and neighbouring states

Abhijeet Dipke, protest, CJP, cockroach janta part

The CJP, which started as a satirical online campaign following remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, has since grown into an organised protest platform (PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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Heavy security arrangements were put in place across the national capital on Saturday as the Cockroach Janta Party will hold its second protest at Jantar Mantar, with police deploying extensive surveillance and crowd-control measures, officials said.

The protest, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, is scheduled to begin at 1 pm amid heightened police presence, with supporters arriving from different parts of Delhi and neighbouring states.

Authorities have granted permission for the demonstration, officials said.

CCTV cameras were installed in and around the protest venue to monitor the gathering in real time, while around 270 body-worn cameras will be used by police personnel deployed at the site to ensure transparency and document proceedings, according to officials.

 

Delhi Police videographers were also stationed at the venue to record the protest and track any developments on the ground, they said.

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Multiple layers of barricades have been placed around Jantar Mantar and adjoining roads, with vehicles being checked at key entry and exit points across the city as part of preventive measures.

Senior Delhi Police officers, including top brass, have been assigned field duties to oversee the arrangements and ensure law and order, police sources said. Reserve forces have also been kept on standby to tackle any untoward situation.

"Delhi Police has made adequate arrangements and we appeal to protesters to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement," a senior officer said.

The Special Branch is keeping a close watch on developments at the protest site as well as related activity on social media, officials said.

Security has also been strengthened at major transport hubs, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and border points, as a precautionary measure.

Traffic diversions have been planned in parts of central Delhi depending on the size of the gathering, while metro services continue to operate normally, officials added.

On June 15, Dipke was slapped multiple times and manhandled by miscreants while he was being carried on supporters' shoulders during a protest in Jaipur.

The CJP, which started as a satirical online campaign following remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, has since grown into an organised protest platform, drawing considerable traction on social media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi internal security Security alert Jantar Mantar

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First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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