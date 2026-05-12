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Home / India News / Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for second straight term

Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for second straight term

The swearing-in ceremony marks the formation of the third successive NDA government in the state

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma's mother Mrinalini Devi, wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, son Nandil Biswa Sarma and daughter Sukanya Sarma were also present on the occasion | Image: Screengrab/X@himantabiswa

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 12:10 PM IST

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Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the chief minister of Assam for the second consecutive term on Tuesday.
 
Four MLAs - the BJP's Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP's Atul Bora, Charan Boro of BPF- also took oath as ministers.
 
Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma and the four legislators at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara area in Guwahati.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and BJP president Nitin Nabin were present at the swearing-in ceremony.
 
 
The oath-taking programme marks the formation of the third successive NDA government in the state.

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Neog, Bora and Boro were members of Sarma's first cabinet, while Teli, a former Union minister, returned to state politics.
 
Neog was the finance minister, while Bora took care of the agriculture department and Boro held the transport department in the outgoing government.
 
The NDA won a record 102 seats of the 126-member assembly, including 82 from the BJP.
 
The BJP allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), bagged 10 seats each.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Assam assembly polls BJP

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 12:10 PM IST

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