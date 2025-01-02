Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Himanta vowed to make Assam top 5, now he is one of the richest CMs: Gogoi

Himanta vowed to make Assam top 5, now he is one of the richest CMs: Gogoi

While Sarma is among the wealthiest, Assam ranks 31st in the Human Development Index (HDI), which points out a gap between the state's economic progress and the chief minister's wealth

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has come under fire from Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi following a report highlighting his significant personal wealth. Sarma was ranked the seventh-richest chief minister in India, with declared assets totalling approximately Rs 17 crore, according to a report published Monday by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
 
Gogoi took to social media platform X to point out the contradiction between Sarma’s personal wealth and his development promises for Assam. “What was promised by the BJP Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that Assam will be in the top five states in India in terms of development. Instead, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself is on the verge of becoming the one of the top five richest Chief Ministers in India,” Gogoi mentioned.
 
 
According to the ADR report, while Sarma is among the wealthiest, Assam ranks 31st in the Human Development Index (HDI), which points out a gap between the state’s economic progress and the chief minister’s wealth. Gogoi questioned, “Is this the ‘development’ promised by the double-engine BJP government?”
 
Furthermore, citing that while four chief ministers from NDA who are from Northeast India have made it to the top 10 list of the richest chief ministers published by the ADR, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha said the development indices of their respective states are behind.
 
ADR’s richest CMs list 
 
According to the ADR’s latest report, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest CM in India with assets over Rs 931 crore, and West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee is the least wealthiest with just Rs 15 lakh. The average wealth of a chief minister in India stands at approximately Rs 52.59 crore, which is significantly higher than the national per capita income of Rs 1.85 lakh.
 
Other top rich chief ministers are Arunachal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu with over Rs 332 crore in assets and Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah with assets more than Rs 51 crore. The report also disclosed that several chief ministers from Northeast India, including Sarma, are among the richest, though their states are still struggling with development, as seen in the HDI rankings.

More From This Section

Maha Kumbh

Travel tips for first-time travelers to Maha Kumbh 2025, know all details

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill with other players to be summoned in Rs 450 cr ponzi scam

NGT

DPCC collected over Rs 112 crore in compensation till Nov: Report in NGT

Allu Arjun

LIVE: NHRC seeks action taken report from Hyderabad police over 'Pushpa 2' stampede case

Madras High Court

'Anna University sexual assault case is being politicised', says Madras HC

Topics : Gaurav Gogoi Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Indian National Congress Lok Sabha BS Web Reports Human Development Index Association for Democratic Reforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon