Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: BJP's Hindutva regressive, our Hindutva is reformist, says Uddhav

Thackeray said BJP founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee had tied up with Muslim League in the 1940s in Bengal

Uddhav Thackeray,Uddhav

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference at Bandra in Mumbai, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kankavali (Maharashtra)
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday attacked the BJP claiming its Hindutva is "gaumutradhari" (regressive), while his party's Hindutva was reformist.
Addressing a rally in Kankavali in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg district, his second this week, Thackeray accused the Centre of "looting" Maharashtra. He said when INDI alliance comes to power, he will ensure the lost glory of the state is reclaimed.

"BJP's Hindutva is gaumutradhari. Our Hindutva is reformist," Thackeray said. His remarks come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's blistering attack at Ratnagiri earlier in the day.

Shah had asked if the chief of the "nakli" Shiv Sena can mention freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in his speeches. "What are you as Shiv Sena chief if you are ashamed of taking Savarkar's name.

You are running a 'nakli' Shiv Sena. The real Shiv Sena is with (Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde," Shah said in a swipe at Thackeray. Hitting back, Thackeray said BJP founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee had tied up with Muslim League in the 1940s in Bengal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections BJP Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Hindutva

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon