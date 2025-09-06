Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: Stalin

Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: Stalin

Earlier during his London visit, MK Stalin signed several MoUs, including with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID, to invest Rs 300 crore and Rs 520 crore, respectively

MK Stalin, Stalin

CM Stalin, on Wednesday, signed a total of four more agreements, with the University of Exeter, Ecole Intuit Lab, Lloyd's List and Rolls-Royce (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced investment of Rs 7500 crore by the Hinduja Group, which will boost the electric vehicles ecosystem in the state.

In a post on X, CM Stalin informed that Tamil Nadu has secured Rs. 15,516 investment proposals under the TN Rising investment initiative, which he claimed will create 17,613 jobs.

"Electrifying news from London! UK-based Hinduja Group will invest Rs. 7,500 Cr in TN's EV ecosystem, for battery storage systems -- creating 1,000+ jobs. With AstraZeneca's expansion and earlier MoUs, the UK and Germany leg of TNRising has secured Rs. 15,516 Cr investments, creating 17,613 jobs for our youth," wrote CM Stalin, who is currently in the UK.

 

"These aren't just numbers -- they are opportunities, futures and dreams. This is the spirit of the Dravidian Model in action," he added.

Earlier during his London visit, MK Stalin signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID, to invest Rs 300 crore and Rs 520 crore, respectively.

Also Read

MK Stalin, Stalin

'Strategic wins': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin signs six MoUs during London visit

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin's UK visit: TN bags investments in defence, renewable, textile

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu signs investment deals worth Rs 3,819 cr at German conclave

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu bags investments worth ₹3,201 crore from German majors

President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu on three-day visit to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu from Monday

CM Stalin, on Wednesday, signed a total of four more agreements, with the University of Exeter, Ecole Intuit Lab, Lloyd's List and Rolls-Royce.

Sharing an X post, he called it "six strategic wins" for the state.

He wrote, "Six strategic wins for Tamil Nadu in London today, powering growth, innovation and future readiness. Our agreements with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID will boost our renewable energy industry and improve the competitiveness of exporters from Western Tamil Nadu."

He added that partnerships with the University of Exeter and French design school Ecole Intuit Lab will empower the youth, while Lloyd's List will boost the state in the shipping and maritime sector.

"We also facilitated partnerships with the University of Exeter and Ecole Intuit Lab that will empower our youth with niche capabilities. And, Lloyd's List Intelligence will undoubtedly boost our initiatives in the shipping and maritime sector," he wrote on X.

"The icing on the cake was the engagement with Rolls-Royce. We hope to complement its pioneering presence in the aerospace and defence sectors with our heft in manufacturing," the X post read.

On Tuesday, MK Stalin, during his visit to Germany, described Tamil Nadu and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany's economic powerhouse, as two regions united by a shared vision for the future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish launches ₹1,159 cr projects, inaugurates Bihar's first cable bridge

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar to represent India at BRICS virtual summit on Monday

floods, flood, flooding

22 river monitoring stations record severe flood situation: CWC

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hospitalised at Fortis Hospital in Mohali

schools, education, students, teachers, professors, college

WBSSC publishes notice to fill 35,726 teaching posts in state schools

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government mk stalin Hinduja Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon