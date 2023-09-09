Confirmation

FM Sitharaman exchanges pleasantries with UK PM Sunak at G20 dinner

They both discussed the issues of mutual interest and areas of collaboration to further enhance the friendship between the two nations

FM Nirmala Sitharaman and UK PM Rishi Sunak

FM Nirmala Sitharaman and UK PM Rishi Sunak | Photo: ANI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday exchanged pleasantries with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during Ratri Bhoj par Samvad at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.
They both discussed the issues of mutual interest and areas of collaboration to further enhance the friendship between the two nations.
"Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman exchanged pleasantries with @RishiSunak, Prime Minister of United Kingdom, during Ratri Bhoj par Samvad at Bharat Mandapam #G20Summit in New Delhi. They both discussed the issues of mutual interest and areas of collaboration to further enhance the friendship between two nations," the Finance Minister posted on X (Former Twitter).
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK and India are two nations with one ambition, an ambition rooted in shared values, the connection between people.
"Two nations, one ambition. An ambition rooted in our shared values, the connection between our people and - of course - our passion for cricket," the UK PM tweeted on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit being held in the national capital under India's presidency.

The meeting between the two leaders was held at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, the venue of the Summit.
The UK Prime Minister's office on Saturday tweeted: "PM @RishiSunak and PM @narendramodi met today at the #G20 summit. They discussed the close and growing ties between the UK and India and had a productive conversation on work towards delivering the UK-India FTA."
Talks between the two leaders followed their meeting held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in May this year in which they had discussed the India-UK free trade agreement, innovation, and science along with ways to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
The two countries are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement, talks for which had begun in 2022. The 12th round of negotiations for the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) took place from August 8 to 31 this year.
Earlier today, PM Modi and Rishi Sunak participated in Session 1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit. Sunak said that the world is looking to G20 to provide leadership and that the leaders are meeting at a time of enormous challenges. He expressed confidence that the leaders will together be able to address the challenges.
In a post shared on X, Sunak stated, "15 years ago, #G20 leaders came together for the first time to restore global growth after the financial crisis. We meet at a time of enormous challenges - the world is looking to the G20 once again to provide leadership. Together I believe we can address these challenges."
Earlier, PM Modi welcomed world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK PM Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and others as they arrived to attend the Summit at the Bharat Mandapam venue.
Sunak, accompanied by wife Akshata Murty had arrived in Delhi on Friday. This is Rishi Sunak's first visit to India after he assumed the office of Prime Minister of the UK in October last year.
India and the UK are bound by strong ties of history and culture, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. India's multifaceted bilateral relationship with the UK intensified with its upgradation to a Strategic Partnership in 2004.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

