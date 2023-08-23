Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.42%)
65492.09 + 272.06
Nifty (0.29%)
19453.25 + 56.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.41%)
5453.80 + 75.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
38774.05 + 229.75
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44470.50 + 477.25
Heatmap

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at spare-parts factory in Noida

Two workers died and another suffered injuries after a pressure pipe exploded at a spare parts-manufacturing company in Noida, police officials said on Wednesday

People work at Saitex’s factory, which experiments with new robots to cut the cost of making blue jeans, in Los Angeles (Photo: Reuters)

Representational image

Press Trust of India Noida
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two workers died and another suffered injuries after a pressure pipe exploded at a spare parts-manufacturing company in Noida, police officials said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday inside the factory of United Drilling Tools private limited located in Sector 81, under Phase 2 police station area, they said.
"Three workers suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital where two were declared dead by doctors while the third is undergoing treatment," a police spokesperson said.
Those killed in the explosion have been identified as Manoj Kumar Singh, 45, and Ishwar Dutt Sharma, 60, while the injured worker is Rajveer Singh, 45, the official said.
The bodies were sent for postmortem and other legal proceedings were being carried out in the case, the police said.

Also Read

Musk eager to bring satellite broadband 'Starlink' to India, Ambani resists

'73% respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom allocation'

Noida floods: Stranded to die, 500 workers rescued from illegal farmhouses

Musk, Tata & Mittal on one side, Ambani on other for satellite spectrum

China, Russia aiming to steal tech from US space firms: US officials

HC rejects PIL to connect coaching centres with schools, colleges

India records 56 new Covid cases, total active cases at 1,475: Govt

Chandrayaan-3 mission: All set for automatic landing sequence, says ISRO

Sachin Tendulkar is EC's national icon; to encourage voter participation

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian factory growth Labour cost labour Law migrant workers

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTop Headlines TodayHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon