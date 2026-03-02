Monday, March 02, 2026 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre prepared to bring back Indians stranded in West Asia: Pralhad Joshi

Centre prepared to bring back Indians stranded in West Asia: Pralhad Joshi

In a statement, Joshi said discussions have been held with senior officials of the concerned embassies to facilitate the safe return of those affected by the war situation

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

He noted that air travel in war-affected regions is currently risky and expert advice is being sought before taking further steps (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 2:00 PM IST
The Centre is fully prepared to bring back Indians stranded in the Gulf region and is in touch with Indian missions abroad to ensure their safety, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

"Whenever Kannadigas and other Indians face distress anywhere in the world, the Central Government has ensured their safe return. Earlier, we brought back those stranded in Ukraine. Wherever Indians are, their safety remains our first priority," he said.

Joshi said information has been received about Kannadigas facing hardship due to the severity of the Iran-Israel conflict, and urgent consultations have been held with senior ministers to take necessary measures for their protection.

 

Reassuring anxious families, the Minister said there was no need to panic and that the government is committed to bringing back all Indians safely.

He noted that air travel in war-affected regions is currently risky and expert advice is being sought before taking further steps.

Joshi said efforts are also underway to assist those stranded in Dubai, where flight operations have been affected.

"No one should be anxious. Serious efforts are being made to bring them back safely," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

