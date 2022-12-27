Fog covers parts of Punjab and Haryana, intense cold conditions prevail

-
ALSO READ
Dense fog covers Delhi, rail traffic affected; visibility reduces to 100m
Dense fog, biting cold waves cover North India; 21 trains running late
Cold wave hits Delhi, dense fog lowers visibility; affects traffic
Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 m; road, rail traffic hit
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, road traffic, trains affected; flights unaffected
-
Fog shrouded many parts of Punjab and Haryana where intense cold weather conditions continued on Tuesday.
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.
Among other places in the state, Ambala's minimum was 7.5 degrees Celsius while Karnal's low was 5.5 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperatures of Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 3.9, 6.6, 4.4 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.
Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 6.9 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Bathinda experienced cold weather conditions at 1.4 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar recorded its low at 5 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum was 6.6 degrees Celsius.
Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimums at 7.2, 4.4 and 3 degrees Celsius respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 10:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU