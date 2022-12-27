Fog covers parts of Punjab and Haryana, intense cold conditions prevail

shrouded many parts of and where intense conditions continued on Tuesday.

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Among other places in the state, Ambala's minimum was 7.5 degrees Celsius while Karnal's low was 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures of Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 3.9, 6.6, 4.4 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 6.9 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Bathinda experienced conditions at 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded its low at 5 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum was 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimums at 7.2, 4.4 and 3 degrees Celsius respectively.

