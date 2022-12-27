JUST IN
Four employees of Laurus Labs die in fire incident at firm's Andhra plant
MP govt to offer posts of Dy SP to Olympics, Asian Games medallists: CM
As Nagaland heads for Assembly polls in 2023, solution eludes peace talks
Delhi wakes up to dense fog as cold wave continues; min temp at 7 degree C
Deepak Kesarkar introduces Maharashtra Lokayukta Bill 2022 in Assembly
Judges should be committed to nation, not the govt: Law Minister Rijiju
Modi govt giving full support to judiciary to resolve pending cases: Rijiju
Former Central Railway GM Lahoti appointed Railway Board Chairman
FM Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS, to be kept under observation overnight
Sebi issues notice to attach bank accounts of Sahara group's Subrata Roy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Bangladesh, ADB ink deals worth $627mn for development, climate projects
icon-arrow-left
India logs 157 new Covid-19 infections, active cases tally at 3,421
Business Standard

Fog covers parts of Punjab and Haryana, intense cold conditions prevail

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here

Topics
Fog | Cold weather | Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Fog shrouded many parts of Punjab and Haryana where intense cold weather conditions continued on Tuesday.

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Among other places in the state, Ambala's minimum was 7.5 degrees Celsius while Karnal's low was 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures of Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 3.9, 6.6, 4.4 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 6.9 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Bathinda experienced cold weather conditions at 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded its low at 5 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum was 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective minimums at 7.2, 4.4 and 3 degrees Celsius respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fog

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 10:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.