Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

HP govt restricts departments from buying diesel-petrol vehicles from Jan 1

This will promote e-vehicles and help the state achieve the goal of 'Green and Clean Himachal'

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Photo: Twitter @SukhuSukhvinder

Press Trust of India Shimla (HP)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed government departments not to buy diesel and petrol vehicles from January 1, 2024, according to a statement.
This will promote e-vehicles and help the state achieve the goal of 'Green and Clean Himachal', it said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In case a department wants to purchase a diesel or petrol vehicle it will have to seek the approval of the state cabinet, it said.
"In an initiative to achieve the goal of 'Green and Clean Himachal', Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all government departments not to buy diesel or petrol vehicles from January 1st, 2024," the statement said.
The chief minister said the number of government e-vehicles has reached 185 and that of private e-vehicles registered in the state at 2,733 thanks to the consistent efforts of the government.
"Our government is promoting e-vehicles in Himachal in a big way. The Transport Department becomes the first department to replace its official vehicle fleet with e-vehicles and the other departments are to follow the same," he said.
All the departments will ensure replacing their traditional fuel-powered vehicles with e-vehicles in a phased manner, he said.
"The use of e-vehicles is not only a new beginning, but also shows the commitment of the government towards environmental preservation," Sukhu said.

Also Read

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, buildings collapse in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

NIA scaled up crackdown on terror networks with over 1,000 raids in 2023

This new year, let us pledge to build prosperous nation: President Murmu

Uttarakhand govt increases pending DA of PSU, corporations' employees

India making defence ecosystem for self-reliance, says Rajnath Singh

Shimla records 50-60% occupancy on New Year's Eve, 'lowest in 40 years'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Electric Vehicles Green energy auto demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon