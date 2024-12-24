Business Standard

Home / India News / Hyderabad police summon Allu Arjun over stampede case; actor to appear today

Hyderabad police summon Allu Arjun over stampede case; actor to appear today

Hyderabad police summon Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun in stampede case linked to a woman's death during the movie premiere; actor asked to appear at Chikkadpally station today at 11 am

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

Hyderabad police on Monday issued fresh summons to actor Allu Arjun, instructing him to appear at the Chikkadpally police station at 11 am on Tuesday in connection with a case involving a woman’s death during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The incident occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2.
 
The tragedy has sparked political tensions in Telangana. Following an attack on Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad, his legal team was seen arriving at his Jubilee Hills home on Monday evening.
 
On the same day, a Hyderabad court granted bail to six people arrested for allegedly vandalising the actor’s residence. As a precaution, police have heightened security at Arjun’s home in Jubilee Hills.
 

Telangana Chief Minister intervenes

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy condemned the attack on Sunday and directed the state DGP and city police commissioner to take stringent measures to uphold law and order.

Telangana minister blames Opposition

Telangana minister D Anasuya Seethakka accused opposition parties — Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — of exploiting the situation for political gains. She highlighted the human cost of the tragedy, with one life lost and another person still fighting for survival.

“The BRS leaders act differently when in power and out of it. During the statehood agitation, BRS members threw stones at the film industry. Did they not think of the film industry then? Are we now suggesting the film industry should leave the state?” she said.

Actor’s family involved in political talks

In related developments, actor Allu Arjun’s father-in-law, Chandrasekhar Reddy, met AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi at Gandhi Bhavan, as confirmed by TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud. However, the details of their discussion remain undisclosed.

What happened during the movie premiere?

The stampede occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman and leaving her son critically injured due to asphyxiation, according to police reports. On December 4, a massive crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, who attended the screening with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna and wife Allu Sneha Reddy.
 
Telangana authorities were reportedly not informed in advance about Arjun’s attendance at the event. While the theatre management was aware of his visit, they failed to notify the police, preventing the implementation of additional security measures to manage the crowd.
 
The situation escalated due to the absence of separate entry and exit points for the audience, leading to overcrowding. The stampede occurred when fans surged forward to see Arjun, resulting in chaos and the tragic incident.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

