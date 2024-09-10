Iffco invested Rs 2,000 cr since 2017 on nano fertilisers: MD Awasthi

Awasthi noted that nano fertilisers help in improving crop productivity in a range of 3 per cent to 20 per cent if applied in the right manner and also protect soil health.

Fertiliser major IFFCO has invested around Rs 2,000 crore since 2017 on its two new innovative products nano liquid urea and nano liquid DAP and is hopeful that farmers will adopt these key nutrients in a big way over the next 2-3 years, its Managing Director U S Awasthi said. Cooperative IFFCO launched the world's first 'Nano Liquid Urea' fertiliser in June 2021. Thereafter, it came up with Nano-DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser in April 2023. Nano urea is available at around Rs 240 per bottle of 500 ml while nano liquid DAP at Rs 600 per bottle. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We have invested around Rs 2,000 crore since 2017 on nano fertilisers," he said.

The investments have been made in research and development and setting up manufacturing plants along with branding and marketing activities.

Awasthi said the co-operative is also investing Rs 200 crore annually in the promotion of nano-urea and nano-DAP and increasing awareness among farmers about how to use these products along with conventional urea and DAP.

One bottle (500 ml) of nano liquid DAP is equivalent to one bag (50kg) of conventional granular DAP. Similarly, one bottle of nano urea is equal to one bag (45kg) of conventional granular urea.

To promote the use of nano fertilisers across the country, IFFCO had announced last year that it would procure 2,500 agri-drones and train 5,000-odd rural entrepreneurs. It is also procuring 2,500 electric three-wheelers (loader types) to carry drones to farmers' fields.

Awasthi said IFFCO currently has a total annual manufacturing capacity of 16 crore bottles of nano liquid urea and 7 crore bottles of nano liquid DAP.

"We are currently operating at around 15 per cent of the installed capacity," he said.

Asked when the company would reach a reasonable level of around 80 per cent capacity utilisation, Awasthi said, "We are hopeful of reaching that level in the next 2-3 years".

He said the company is making efforts to educate farmers to use 50 per cent of conventional granular urea and 50 per cent of nano-liquid urea.

Awasthi noted that nano fertilisers help in improving crop productivity in a range of 3 per cent to 20 per cent if applied in the right manner and also protect soil health.