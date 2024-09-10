Business Standard
Home / India News / Iffco invested Rs 2,000 cr since 2017 on nano fertilisers: MD Awasthi

Iffco invested Rs 2,000 cr since 2017 on nano fertilisers: MD Awasthi

The investments have been made in research and development and setting up manufacturing plants along with branding and marketing activities

fertilizers

Awasthi noted that nano fertilisers help in improving crop productivity in a range of 3 per cent to 20 per cent if applied in the right manner and also protect soil health.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fertiliser major IFFCO has invested around Rs 2,000 crore since 2017 on its two new innovative products nano liquid urea and nano liquid DAP and is hopeful that farmers will adopt these key nutrients in a big way over the next 2-3 years, its Managing Director U S Awasthi said.
Cooperative IFFCO launched the world's first 'Nano Liquid Urea' fertiliser in June 2021. Thereafter, it came up with Nano-DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser in April 2023. Nano urea is available at around Rs 240 per bottle of 500 ml while nano liquid DAP at Rs 600 per bottle.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
"We have invested around Rs 2,000 crore since 2017 on nano fertilisers," he said.
The investments have been made in research and development and setting up manufacturing plants along with branding and marketing activities.
Awasthi said the co-operative is also investing Rs 200 crore annually in the promotion of nano-urea and nano-DAP and increasing awareness among farmers about how to use these products along with conventional urea and DAP.
One bottle (500 ml) of nano liquid DAP is equivalent to one bag (50kg) of conventional granular DAP. Similarly, one bottle of nano urea is equal to one bag (45kg) of conventional granular urea.
To promote the use of nano fertilisers across the country, IFFCO had announced last year that it would procure 2,500 agri-drones and train 5,000-odd rural entrepreneurs. It is also procuring 2,500 electric three-wheelers (loader types) to carry drones to farmers' fields.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi's turban talk in US ignites heated political drama back home

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

LIVE: Mamata Banerjee invites agitating junior doctors for meeting over RG Kar issue

Manipur,Biren Singh

Manipur govt fresh order says internet suspended only in 5 valley districts

A CRPF jawan stands guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. There are apperhenensions of prolonged law and order problem in the Valley | Photo: PTI

Govt sends 2,000 more CRPF personnel to Manipur for security duties

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi chairs first governing board meeting of newly formed ANRF

Awasthi said IFFCO currently has a total annual manufacturing capacity of 16 crore bottles of nano liquid urea and 7 crore bottles of nano liquid DAP.
"We are currently operating at around 15 per cent of the installed capacity," he said.
Asked when the company would reach a reasonable level of around 80 per cent capacity utilisation, Awasthi said, "We are hopeful of reaching that level in the next 2-3 years".
He said the company is making efforts to educate farmers to use 50 per cent of conventional granular urea and 50 per cent of nano-liquid urea.
Awasthi noted that nano fertilisers help in improving crop productivity in a range of 3 per cent to 20 per cent if applied in the right manner and also protect soil health.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

Swan Energy likely to sell FSRU stake to Turkey's Botas for $400 million

fertiliser, farmer

Iffco to spend around Rs 80 cr on building model 'nano' villages

gavel

Iffco withdraws case against Triumph Offshore, Swan Energy in NCLT

drone, drones

Marut Drones, Iffco team up for spray ops in 500,000 acres in AP, Telangana

drone, drones

Drone Destination partners Iffco for spraying agri products on 3 mn acres

Topics : IFFCO Fertilizers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon