Iran strikes hit Palm Jumeirah, 4 injured, confirms Dubai authorities

Four people were injured in an incident in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah area on Saturday, authorities said, after explosions were reported across the city amid escalating regional tensions.

In a statement posted on X, the Dubai Media Office said: “Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities.”

It added, “The safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors remain the highest priority. Authorities continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the public. The public is urged to remain calm, rely solely on verified information from official sources, and refrain from circulating videos or images on social media. Further updates will be provided as they become available.”

Footage shared on social media and verified by international media outlets appeared to show an object landing near a building along the main road of Palm Jumeirah, followed by an explosion. Authorities did not confirm the nature of the object.

Palm Jumeirah is a man-made island off the coast of Dubai, known for its tree-shaped design and residential and hospitality developments.

Reports of Burj Khalifa evacuations emerge

Several reports claimed that Burj Khalifa was evacuated after explosions were heard across parts of the city as Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting sites in the Gulf. Officials did not immediately confirm the evacuation.

US-Israel coordination

The incident occurred after the United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iran earlier in the day.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, in a post on X, that President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She added that Trump monitored the military operation in Iran “overnight at Mar-a-Lago alongside members of his national security team.”

Authorities in Dubai said investigations were ongoing and urged the public to follow official channels for further information.