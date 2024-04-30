Young women use a scarf to protect themselves from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Amritsar (Photo: PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of soaring temperatures in states and issued red alert in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. Such weather is likely to continue till May 2 before abating.

The IMD said on Tuesday areas under the red alert are at risk of heat-related illnesses and heatstroke, prompting government authorities to urge extreme caution among residents.

The IMD also issued an orange alert for sub-Himalayan West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, interior Karnataka, and Jharkhand.

In regions under orange alert, people are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to heat or engage in heavy physical activities outdoors.

With parts of the country grappling with scorching heat, government agencies have issued health advisories and some regions have such suspended educational classes.

West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh reported heat waves on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh's Kalaikunda and Kandala registered a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, eight notches above the normal range. Nandyal city in the state recorded a sweltering 45 degrees Celsius.

Odisha's Baripada recorded the country’s third-highest temperature on Monday at 44.8 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Sheikhpura in Bihar with a temperature of 44 degrees Celsius.

In the next five days, Assam, Tripura, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Goa, Kerala, and Karnataka are expected to experience high humidity levels. "Heat wave conditions likely to continue over south Peninsular India during next 5 days," said the IMD said in a release on Tuesday.

This marks the second heat wave episode in April, with Odisha experiencing such conditions since April 15 and Gangetic West Bengal since April 17.

The IMD forecasted four to eight heat wave days in various parts of the country in April, exceeding the normal range of one to three days. The April-June period is anticipated to witness 10 to 20 heat wave days, surpassing the usual range of four to eight days.

Regions expected to observe a higher frequency of heat wave days include Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Some areas may even surpass 20 heat wave days.

The prolonged heat wave conditions could strain power grids and lead to water shortages in certain parts of India.

The IMD also forecasts heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and gusty winds in Northeast India during the next three to four days.