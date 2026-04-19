IMD sounds heatwave alert in North, rainfall warnings for Northeast

A mix of weather patterns has gripped India over the past few weeks, and according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this trend is set to continue in the coming week. While some parts of the country are likely to witness a rise in temperatures and heatwave conditions, others are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Heatwave and humidity alerts

With the onset of summer, the IMD has forecast heatwave conditions to be very likely in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. At the same time, hot and humid weather conditions are expected to prevail in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam.

In addition, warm night conditions are very likely in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, indicating sustained discomfort even after sunset in these regions.

Maximum temperatures to rise

The weather department has projected a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, with no significant change expected across the rest of northwest India.

In East India, maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next few days, signalling the continuation of prevailing summer conditions across the region.

Rainfall and thunderstorm activity

Even as heatwave conditions affect several regions, rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across large parts of the country. Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-50 kmph, is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad.

The northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are also set to experience rainfall activity during this period. Parts of central India, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, are expected to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

In southern India, similar weather conditions are forecast over Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Mahe.

Delhi weather outlook

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi with no major weather alert in place. Earlier in the week, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the national capital, bringing relief from the scorching heat and rising summer temperatures.

For today, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to range between 39 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 20 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius.