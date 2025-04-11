IMD issues 'yellow alert' for rain, thunderstorms in Delhi, AQI at 180

Delhi residents heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday as light rain and thunderstorms brought a welcome break from the soaring heat. After enduring a week of high temperatures and a three-day heatwave
that pushed the mercury to 40 degree Celsius, the showers turned weather pleasant across the city. Light rain was accompanied by dust storms and gusty winds, improving the overall weather conditions significantly. The change in weather has been attributed to a western disturbance and lower-level circulation patterns.
Weather update for today
India Meteorological Department (IMD)
has issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms today. Pleasant weather is predicted for Delhi with very light rain or drizzle, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds of 30-40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40 degree Celsius whereas the minimum temperature is expected to remain near 26 degree Celsius. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are expected to ease in the capital under the influence of a Western Disturbance.
Weather forecast for the weekend
The weekend weather forecast offers little relief, according to the IMD. Light rain or drizzle is likely on April 12 and 13, with a yellow alert for thunderstorms issued for Saturday. The sky will remain cloudy through April 13, and the maximum temperature is expected to stay between 37 degree Celsius and 39 degree Celsius.
No significant rainfall is anticipated beyond April 12, though the IMD does not foresee a return of heatwave conditions for the rest of the week. However, temperatures are expected to climb again from Monday, April 14, as dry and warmer weather sets in across the region.
Delhi AQI update
Air quality in the capital improved to the 'moderate’ category on Friday morning after remaining in the 'poor' category for the past few days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 180 at 8 am on April 11, up from 241 at the same time on Thursday.
AQI across the Delhi-NCR deteriorated, falling into the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 256 at 4 pm on April 10. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 220 and 252, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI deteriorated to 232, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.