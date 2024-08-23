Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / IMD weather 2024: Prediction of more rains in Delhi, alert in many states

IMD weather 2024: Prediction of more rains in Delhi, alert in many states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe rainfall in many parts of India on August 23. Due to the heavy rainfall, the weather office has issued an alert for the upcoming days

IMD rainfall alert.

IMD rainfall alert. (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On August 23, severe rainfall is anticipated in several parts of India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office has issued an alert for the upcoming days because of the possibility of heavy rain over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on Friday.
The weather office has likewise issued an orange alert in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Tripura, Konkan, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Goa, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. On Tuesday, the IMD is predicting a mostly cloudy day with a brief period of rain over Delhi and the surrounding areas. Over the National Capital Region, thunderstorms with lightning and showers of light to moderate intensity are likely for two to three days.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IMD weather 2024: Delhi today 

According to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Delhi, the weather in Delhi is likely to remain pleasant today, with a partly cloudy sky and brief to moderate periods of rain and thunderstorms. 
It is likely that the maximum temperature will remain around 36 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature, on the other hand, is likely to stay around 26 degrees Celsius.

IMD weather 2024: Today’s weather 

Several states like Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, and Konkan will likely witness severe rainfall today, on Friday.
IMD stated in its latest weather bulletin that “Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥ 12 cm) very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa; Heavy rainfall (≥ 7 cm) at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka". 

IMD weather 2024: Rainfall alert 

Severe rainfall is expected over Uttar Pradesh from August 23 to August 26 and over Rajasthan from August 27 to August 27. IMD said that, “Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand on 22nd and 23rd; East Rajasthan on 25th August".

More From This Section

PM Modi in Poland

LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Ukraine, to hold wide-ranging talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

47,928 illegal immigrants detected in state between 1971-2014: Assam govt

Badlapur protest

HC rebukes police, state on mishandling Badlapur school sexual abuse case

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh

BJP State Election Committee holds meet to strategize for Haryana polls

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Medic murder: Healthcare svcs affected in WB as doctors continue ceasework

Over central India, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat, as well as Marathwada, the IMD has also predicted fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall during the week. Extremely severe rainfall is logical over Tripura during the following 6-7 days. The IMD issued a high alert for the state on August 25 determining incredibly weighty rainfall.

Also Read

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Active monsoon boosts August rain by 36.9% in northwest India, says IMD

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD weather 2024: Prediction of more rain, alerts in many parts of India

IMD weather 2024

IMD weather today: More rainfall and alerts in several states of India

IMD weather forecast 2024

IMD weather today: Orange alert for heavy rainfall in many parts of India

waterlogging, waterlogged, Delhi rains

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, orange alert for Kerala amid heavy rain

Topics : IMD on rains IMD weather forecast IMD weather forecasts Indian weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon