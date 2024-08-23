IMD weather 2024: Prediction of more rains in Delhi, alert in many states

On August 23, severe rainfall is anticipated in several parts of India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office has issued an alert for the upcoming days because of the possibility of heavy rain over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on Friday. The weather office has likewise issued an orange alert in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Tripura, Konkan, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Goa, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. On Tuesday, the IMD is predicting a mostly cloudy day with a brief period of rain over Delhi and the surrounding areas. Over the National Capital Region, thunderstorms with lightning and showers of light to moderate intensity are likely for two to three days. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IMD weather 2024: Delhi today

According to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Delhi, the weather in Delhi is likely to remain pleasant today, with a partly cloudy sky and brief to moderate periods of rain and thunderstorms.

It is likely that the maximum temperature will remain around 36 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature, on the other hand, is likely to stay around 26 degrees Celsius.

IMD weather 2024: Today’s weather

Several states like Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, and Konkan will likely witness severe rainfall today, on Friday.

IMD stated in its latest weather bulletin that “Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥ 12 cm) very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa; Heavy rainfall (≥ 7 cm) at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka".

IMD weather 2024: Rainfall alert

Severe rainfall is expected over Uttar Pradesh from August 23 to August 26 and over Rajasthan from August 27 to August 27. IMD said that, “Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand on 22nd and 23rd; East Rajasthan on 25th August".

Over central India, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat, as well as Marathwada, the IMD has also predicted fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall during the week. Extremely severe rainfall is logical over Tripura during the following 6-7 days. The IMD issued a high alert for the state on August 25 determining incredibly weighty rainfall.