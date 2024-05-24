IMD weather today: Heatwave alert for 3 states; rainfall warning in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for May 24 as an extreme heatwave is expected to hit Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and other northern states on Friday.

The similar conditions will be observed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Gujarat as well today, the IMD stated in its release. “Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many/most parts of Rajasthan during 23rd-27th; in some/many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh during 23rd-27th; West Uttar Pradesh during 26th & 27th; in isolated pockets of Delhi during 24th-27th May 2024,” the IMD further mentioned.

In South India, heavy rainfall continues to unleash havoc in parts of Kerala; seven individuals have died so far and warnings have been given in a few parts of the state. The southern state saw "heavier than normal pre-monsoon rains," even as many parts of South Asia wrestled with a heatwave, Reuters referred to authorities as saying.

IMD today weather 2024: Heatwave alert

The India Meteorological Department has given a severe heatwave warning , with a red alert for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi today. Heatwave conditions are likewise anticipated in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

As per the weather conditions announcement, heatwaves are anticipated in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh until May 27; in Gujarat till May 26; in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra till May 25; and in Uttar Pradesh over the course of the following three days.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Rainfall alert

As Kerala reels under the effect of heavy pre-monsoon rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday reconsidered its weather forecast and gave a red alert for two districts in the state. The districts of Ernakulam and Thrissur were placed under a red alert by the department.

These two spots were earlier set under orange alert. An orange alert was likewise sounded in the Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad areas of the state.

A red alert shows heavy downpour of more than 20 cm in 24 hours. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), seven rainfall related deaths were accounted for in the state from May 19 to 23.

IMD Delhi weather today 2024

A day prior to the Lok Sabha polling, Delhi people awakened to a warm Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 30.8 degrees Celsius, four steps over the season's average, as indicated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In the midst of the heatwaves, humidity was recorded at 61% at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is probably going to settle around 42 degrees Celsius. The IMD has anticipated clear skies and strong winds during the day and a warm night.