PM Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince and Bahrain King, condemns attacks

Amid reports of several Indian nationals injured and at least one killed in the conflict in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the top leaders of Israel, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The PM thanked the leaders for ensuring the welfare of the Indian community in their countries and called for a cessation of hostilities. There are at least 9 million Indian nationals living in the region.

Amid demands by opposition parties and religious groups that India issue a statement on the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint US–Israel military strike, sources said the government believes the well-being of its citizens in the region is paramount at the current juncture. The airspace closure in the region due to the conflict has made all efforts to evacuate Indians by air impossible. Some Indian nationals have explored the land route via Oman and Jordan to exit the region.

Of the 9 million non-resident Indians (NRIs) living in the region, most live in Saudi Arabia (2.46 million), the UAE (3.54 million), Bahrain (323,908), Kuwait (993,284), Oman (684,771), Qatar (835,175) and Jordan (16,897). None of these have issued any statement on Khamenei’s death, and neither have most countries of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Iran has 10,320, Iraq 17,100 and Israel 20,000 NRIs.

In his telephonic conversation with the King of Bahrain, Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, Modi condemned the recent attacks on the two countries in violation of their sovereignty and territorial integrity. The PM said that restoring regional peace and stability is of utmost importance and thanked them for looking after the well-being of the Indian community living there in these difficult times.

“India condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the PM posted on X about his conversation with the Saudi PM. “We agreed that the earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of the utmost importance. I thanked him for looking after the well-being of the Indian community in these difficult times,” Modi said.

In another post, Modi said he had a productive telephone conversation with the King of Bahrain, told him that India condemns the attacks and thanked him for the steadfast support extended to the Indian community in Bahrain.

Earlier in the day, the PM spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Modi said he conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. “India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities,” Modi said in his social media post.

On Sunday night, the PM spoke to the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and strongly condemned the attacks on the Gulf nation, saying India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times.

At their delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in the national capital, Modi and visiting Canadian PM Mark Carney discussed the security situation in West Asia. “The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to work with all countries to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens in the region,” Modi said in his media statement.

MHA advisory

The Union Home Ministry has asked states to keep an eye on pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory statements that may result in violence in the wake of the Israel–US attack on Iran and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a letter circulated to all states on 28 February, the Ministry also asked all states and UTs to keep vigil on social media activities of extremists and global terror group handles.

The MHA has asked the states to ensure that no law-and-order issues arise and has directed them to heighten vigilance, as global events might have a domestic ripple effect through rhetorical statements, they said.

The circular asked the states to increase security at consulates, embassies and other diplomatic offices of the US and Israel in their jurisdictions, and at other entities of the two countries, to prevent any untoward incident and maintain peace and tranquillity.

CCS meeting

On Sunday evening, the PM chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia and expressed concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region.

The CCS also directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. The missions of India’s Ministry of External Affairs in West Asia, including in Iran, have set up control rooms to offer humanitarian assistance to Indian nationals, officials said.

The CCS underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy. The meeting was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on 18 February and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries.

“It (CCS) expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region,” the statement said. The CCS also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah , External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar , Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Principal Secretaries to the Prime Minister P.K. Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the meeting.

Currently, the airspace of West Asia is almost closed. With flight services disrupted due to the military escalation in West Asia, hundreds of Indians are stranded in Dubai, Doha and other key hub airports, with many of them taking to social media to appeal to the Indian government for assistance.

Protests in some parts of the country, including Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana, continued on Monday to condemn the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US–Israeli military strike. Kashmir, home to about 1.5 million Shias, saw protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama on Sunday. Police have, meanwhile, issued an advisory urging all media organisations and news platforms to exercise the highest level of responsibility and professionalism in their reporting.

State governments have urged the Centre to help stranded citizens. Andhra Pradesh NRI Empowerment and Relations Minister K. Srinivas on Monday said the state government is taking urgent measures to safely bring back Telugu citizens stranded in the Gulf region due to escalating tensions.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a round-the-clock helpline number to assist Punjabis stranded in affected countries. In a letter, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate evacuation preparedness, enhance diplomatic outreach and establish an inter-ministerial mechanism to protect Kannadigas and other Indians amid escalating geopolitical tensions across parts of the Middle East.