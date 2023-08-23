Confirmation

India has built upon Nehru's dream: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on Chandrayaan-3

"It's a big achievement for the country and the hard work of our scientists. 'Jo Aadharshila (foundation stone) Nehru Ji ne rakha, aaj world mein danka baja raha hai'. Best wishes to our scientists"

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief minister of Chhattisgarh

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief minister of Chhattisgarh

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 8:53 AM IST
As Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that "Jo Aadharshila (foundation stone) Nehru Ji ne rakha, aaj world mein danka baja raha hai'".
Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) - lander Vikram and rover Pragyan - is scheduled to make a touch down near the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday.
"It's a big achievement for the country and the hard work of our scientists. 'Jo Aadharshila (foundation stone) Nehru Ji ne rakha, aaj world mein danka baja raha hai'. Best wishes to our scientists," CM Baghel said.
As the Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched by ISRO on July 14, 2023, inches closer to its lunar landing, people from all corners of the country are collectively holding their breath in eager anticipation.
The nationwide fervour is a testament to the unity and hopes that Chandrayaan-3 embodies. Remembering the lessons of the past, particularly the setback of Chandrayaan-2, the nation's prayers are directed towards a triumphant landing this time around.
On August 23rd, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is poised to make its historic touchdown on the Moon's surface, marking a pivotal moment for India's space exploration endeavors.

The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Aug 23, 2023.
India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jawaharlal Nehru Bhupesh Baghel Indian National Congress BJP Isro projects Chandrayaan-3

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 8:53 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon