Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India, Mauritius natural partners in dealing with challenges: PM Modi

The prime minister also announced that Mauritius will be the first country to join India's Jan Aushadhi scheme, an initiative rolled out to provide quality medicines at affordable prices

Prime minister narendra modi

"This event marks a great moment for the remarkable and exemplary partnership between Mauritius and India," he added | (Photo: X/@BJP4India)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Mauritius are natural partners in the maritime domain to deal with traditional and non-traditional challenges in the Indian Ocean region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after virtually inaugurating a number of New Delhi-assisted development projects in the island nation.
The prime minister also announced that Mauritius will be the first country to join India's Jan Aushadhi scheme, an initiative rolled out to provide quality medicines at affordable prices.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At a virtual ceremony, Modi and his Mauritian prime minister counterpart Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated several community development projects at the Agalega Island in Mauritius that were implemented with India's financial assistance.
The projects included an airstrip and a jetty.
In his brief address at the event, Modi described Mauritius as an important partner under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, noting that the two countries achieved "new heights" in mutual cooperation in the last few years.
He also referred to various challenges in the Indian Ocean region.
"Various traditional and non-traditional challenges are emerging in the Indian Ocean region. These challenges impact our economic systems. India and Mauritius are natural partners in the maritime domain to deal with these challenges," the prime minister said.
"We are working actively towards ensuring security, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean region," he said.
His comments came amid increasing concerns in New Delhi over China's growing military forays into the Indian Ocean region which is largely considered as the backyard of the Indian Navy.
Modi also said that the development partnership between India and Mauritius has been a "significant pillar" of the political relationship between the two sides.
"Our development partnership is based on Mauritius' priorities," he said.
The development projects are expected to fulfil the demand for better connectivity between mainland Mauritius and Agalega.
The inauguration of these projects came weeks after the launch of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) systems and RuPay card services in Mauritius.

Also Read

UPI to be launched in Sri Lanka, Mauritius on Monday in virtual ceremony

Passengers on Air Mauritius plane stuck for over 5 hours at Mumbai airport

EAM Jaishankar bats for deeper ties among Indian Ocean region nations

UPI payments launched in Sri Lanka, Mauritius to boost economic ties

China to hold 2nd Indian Ocean Region Forum to firm up influence in India

Silkyara tunnel mission's rat-hole miner's house razed, Delhi LG reacts

44% of seats of engineering courses remained vacant in Guj in 2023: Govt

Cal HC to hear PIL seeking transfer of Sandeshkhali probe to CBI on March 4

PM Modi, MP CM announces ex-gratia for Dindori road accident deceased

Min Shobha Karandlaje seeks NIA probe into alleged pro-Pak slogan case

"We are making history today on the island of Agalega with the inauguration of a new airstrip, a new jetty and several other development projects," Jugnauth said at the event.
"This event marks a great moment for the remarkable and exemplary partnership between Mauritius and India," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India mauritius ties Indian Ocean

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon