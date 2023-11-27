Sensex (-0.07%)
India needs to forge ties with Global South to accelerate growth: Kant

According to a Niti Aayog roadmap, India would be Vikshit Bharat with a $30 trillion economy by 2047 and per capita income of about $18,000, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said

Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
The country needs to work in partnership with Global South to accelerate its growth rate to achieve the dream of Vikshit Bharat (developed India) by 2047, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Monday.
The next two decades are said to be the most significant of India's growth story, he said while speaking at the First Regional Conference on Access to Legal Aid.
According to a Niti Aayog roadmap, India would be Vikshit Bharat with a $30 trillion economy by 2047 and per capita income of about  $18,000, he noted.
"If this level of sustained growth that we aim to achieve and opportunities must now catalyse this, we need to work in partnership with Global South," Kant said.
The Global South is critical and important because this year, 80 per cent of the world's growth will come from emerging markets and the Global South, he said.
According to the IMF, he said, almost two-thirds of global growth would come from emerging markets in the next two decades.
"This year itself, six of the fastest growing nations in the world are from Africa, and therefore, it is important that we are able to ensure justice to all. Without this, this growth will not be feasible and possible," he said.
To do so, he said, a dependable, reliable, effective, and timely dispute resolution framework is a must.
"With a progressive adoption of technology-led dispute avoidance and resolution by several initiatives and the ability as well as the possibility of building avenues to resolve millions of matters, there is deeply impactful public good component at play," he said.
Going back to the role of technology, he said, an efficient technology-led justice delivery system that helps achieve sustainable, affordable and dependable resolution will be the key to helping achieve universal access to justice in the Global South.
Another major technology-led policy framework to achieve speedy, affordable and accessible justice is online dispute resolution (ODR).
In India, he said, ODR has become an important component of finding solutions in areas where dispensation of justice is a growing problem.

Topics : Amitabh Kant India growth Indian economic growth G20 summit

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

