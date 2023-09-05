Confirmation

India now developing own defence production tech: Ex-defence secretary

He said earlier domestic companies mostly relied on licensed technology transfer from foreign OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) for producing certain goods

defence

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Former defence secretary Ajay Kumar on Tuesday said India is now developing its own defence production technologies independent of foreign OEMs.
He said earlier domestic companies mostly relied on licensed technology transfer from foreign OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) for producing certain goods.
"Foreign OEMs put a lot of restrictions on the production process, limiting the units manufactured and sold," he said.
Maintaining that the best technology never came to India, Kumar said at most the second-best could be obtained at a higher cost.
"However, we are now developing our own defence production technologies which can be altered and modified at our will," he said, while speaking at a session on 'Defence Innovation Ecosystem and Opportunities' organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce here.
Kumar said the world is transforming from a kinetic, contact-based warfare to a non-kinetic, non-contact-based warfare.

The former defence secretary said emerging technologies need to be aptly implemented for finding potent business solutions at a minimal cost and in a time-bound manner.
He said companies having large civilian product portfolio can venture into defence production domain with ease since the defence sector's requirements are multifaceted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : defence sector defence firms Technology

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

