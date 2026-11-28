India's aspirations for 2047 must extend beyond economic growth and global stature to encompass the values through which wealth is created and shared, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Saturday.

Tharoor was in the city to attend the 34th JRD Tata Oration on business ethics, which was themed "India@2047" and hosted by XLRI-School of Management here.

Drawing on JRD Tata's philosophy, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram observed that material success derives its true worth when achieved through fair and honest means and when it serves the interests of the country and its people.

Highlighting the relationship between business ethics and economic prosperity, Tharoor argued that ethical conduct must go beyond legal compliance and corporate philanthropy.

Trust, fairness and accountability, he noted, are fundamental to sustainable business, while ethical responsibility begins with how profits are earned, employees are treated, and stakeholders are respected.

He also underscored the need for inclusive growth and democratisation of opportunity as essential to India's development journey.

Expanding access to quality education, vocational training, employment and entrepreneurship, particularly for women and communities with limited opportunities, would be critical to harnessing India's demographic potential, he said.

Reflecting on technological transformation, Tharoor called for responsible adoption of artificial intelligence, workforce reskilling, indigenous innovation and digital capabilities, while ensuring that economic and technological progress remains socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable.