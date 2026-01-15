Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India turned its diversity into strength of its democracy: PM Modi

India turned its diversity into strength of its democracy: PM Modi

He also said that India is strongly raising the concerns of the Global South on every global platform

Narendra Modi

The prime minister said India has a long tradition of debate, dialogue and collective decision-making

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has turned diversity into the strength of its democracy and shown the world that democratic institutions and processes give stability, speed and scale to its development.

Inaugurating the 28th conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth, Modi also said that Indian democracy is like a large tree supported by deep roots.

"When India gained Independence, many doubted whether democracy could survive amidst the country's immense diversity. However, this very diversity became the strength of Indian democracy," he said.

"There was also scepticism that even if democracy did take root, India would struggle to progress. Contrary to these doubts, India has demonstrated that democratic institutions and processes provide stability, scale, and speed to its development," he said.

 

The prime minister said India has a long tradition of debate, dialogue and collective decision-making.

"In India, democracy means last mile delivery," he said.

He also said that India is strongly raising the concerns of the Global South on every global platform.

"During its G20 Presidency as well, India placed the priorities of the Global South at the centre of the global agenda," he said.

About 60 speakers and presiding officers are attending the event being held at the Samvidhan Sadan in Parliament House complex here from January 14 to 16.

It is deliberating on a wide range of contemporary parliamentary issues, including the role of speakers and presiding officers, in maintaining strong democratic institutions.

The use of artificial intelligence in parliamentary functioning, the impact of social media on Members of Parliament, innovative strategies to enhance public understanding of Parliament and citizen participation beyond voting, among others, are also being discussed at the conference.

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

