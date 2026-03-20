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Mamata releases TMC manifesto, expands welfare schemes for women, youth

The party promised an increase of ₹500 in financial support for women, and a Rs 1,500 monthly allowance for all unemployed youth in the state

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with party leader Abhishek Banerjee while presenting election manifesto.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with party leader Abhishek Banerjee while presenting election manifesto.

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday released its election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, outlining a clear plan to steer the government’s work over the coming five years.
 
"TMC's 10 pledges in poll manifesto to serve as roadmap for our govt for next five years", said Mamata Banerjee at a press conference in Kolkata.
 
A key promise is the introduction of a special agriculture budget worth ₹30,000 crore, aimed at strengthening the farming sector and assisting both farmers and landless cultivators.
 
The manifesto also proposes an increase of ₹500 in financial support under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which will go up to Rs 1,500 for general category women and Rs 1,700 for women in the SC/ST categories. The party also promised a Rs 1,500 monthly allowance under 'Banglar Yuba-Sathi' for unemployed youth.
 
 
The party also outlined plans to ensure a pucca house for all families as well as piped drinking water to every household, besides improving healthcare access across communities, and building and upgrading infrastructure to support economic growth.
 
The two-phase elections in West Bengal are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with results to be announced on May 4.
 

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Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly polls welfare schemes Abhishek Banerjee All India Trinamool Congress BS Web Reports

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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