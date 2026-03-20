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Home / Immigration / Italy to have fully online visas from June? There's no official word yet

Italy to have fully online visas from June? There's no official word yet

Italian government channels have yet to verify a shift to fully digital visas, leaving current in-person application requirements in place

Schengen visa

Schengen visa | Photo: Schengen visa information website

Amit Kumar Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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Italy will reportedly move toward a fully digital visa system from June 1; however, in the absence of an official announcement, applicants should continue to follow existing procedures.
 
Visa HQ, an information platform, and travel industry reports say that the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to introduce a single online portal for visa applications. These reports say applications will become completely digital — from filling and uploading forms, paying fees, and tracking status.
 
The proposed system is said to cover both:
 
Schengen short-stay visas (Type C) for travel up to 90 days
 
National long-stay visas (Type D) for study, work, or family reunification
 

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If implemented, it will reduce the need for physical visits to embassies or visa centres and lead a paperless process.
 

No official announcement yet

 
However, a review of official Italian government sources reveals no confirmation of such a rollout. No press releases, circulars, or updates have appeared on official visa portals to indicate a June launch for a fully digital system.
 
Official portals and consulate sites still outline the existing procedure, including requirements for in-person appointments. This indicates that the rumoured shift to a digital system may be based on unverified sources or internal plans that remain non-binding.
 

What changes from the current process

 
Applicants presently follow a hybrid system. This includes filling out forms online, printing them, booking appointments, and visiting visa application centres for document submission and biometrics.
 
Even if a digital system is introduced, certain steps, such as biometric data collection, may still require physical presence, especially for first-time applicants.
 

Wider EU digital push

 
The reported move aligns with broader European travel system upgrades, including the Entry/Exit System, which became operational in October 2025, and the upcoming European Travel Information and Authorisation System expected later in 2026.
 

What this means for Indian applicants

 
Italy is a popular destination for tourists, students, and business travellers. A fully digital system, if confirmed, could ease long wait times and reduce repeated visits to visa centres.
 
For now, applicants should continue to follow the existing process and monitor official updates. Until a formal announcement is made, the June 2026 rollout remains unverified.
 

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

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