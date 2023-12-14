Sensex (1.22%)
70432.30 + 847.70
Nifty (1.12%)
21161.35 + 235.00
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
6890.05 + 76.30
Nifty Midcap (0.87%)
45336.15 + 388.85
Nifty Bank (1.58%)
47836.70 + 744.45
Heatmap

Indian Army rescues over 1,200 stranded tourists in Sikkim due to snowfall

Arrangements are being made for their return to state capital Gangtok, the officials said.

Sikkim

Soldiers even vacated their barracks to enable the accommodation of the stranded tourists, they added | photo: pti

Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Army has rescued 1,217 tourists stranded in high-altitude areas in eastern Sikkim due to snowfall and inclement weather, officials said on Thursday.
The rescue mission by the Trishakti Corps of the army continued till late in the night on Wednesday, as the tourists were moved to safer areas and provided with shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Arrangements are being made for their return to state capital Gangtok, the officials said.
Soldiers even vacated their barracks to enable the accommodation of the stranded tourists, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here

Over 2,400 tourists stranded in North Sikkim due to inclement weather

2,000 tourists stranded in Sikkim as rainfall leads to road blockage

All stranded tourists evacuated from Sikkim, no permit to be issued: DC

14 dead, 102 missing in Sikkim flash flood, 3,000 tourists stranded: Govt

India lays foundation stone for community development projects in Nepal

MP to welcome devotees travelling to Ayodhya for Ram temple consecration

Indian Americans to play crucial role in shaping nation's future: Bhutoria

Varanasi Sansad Employment Fair 2023: Over 11000 jobs offered to people

NGO founder says Parliament security breach accused kept his details shady

Topics : Sikkim Tourists snowfall Indian Army

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon