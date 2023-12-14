Indian Army rescues over 1,200 stranded tourists in Sikkim due to snowfall

The Indian Army has rescued 1,217 tourists stranded in high-altitude areas in eastern Sikkim due to snowfall and inclement weather, officials said on Thursday.

The rescue mission by the Trishakti Corps of the army continued till late in the night on Wednesday, as the tourists were moved to safer areas and provided with shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals, they said.

Arrangements are being made for their return to state capital Gangtok, the officials said.

Soldiers even vacated their barracks to enable the accommodation of the stranded tourists, they added.