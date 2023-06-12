IndiGo co-founder's family likely to sell stake worth up to $909 mn: Report

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The family of IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal was likely to sell between 5% and 8% stake in the Indian airline's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, worth up to 75 billion rupees ($909.58 million), CNBC Awaaz said in a report, citing sources.

Rakesh Gangwal and his wife, Shobha Gangwal, hold 13.23% and 2.99% respectively in InterGlobe as of March 31, while their Chinkerpoo Family Trust holds a 13.5% stake, according to exchange data.

The Gangwal family will likely sell stake in block deals when the lock in for shares open on July 15, the report said.

Shobha Gangwal had cut her stake in the company by over 4% in February.

Interglobe Aviation and a representative for the Gangwal family did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company's board in Feb. 2022 and had said that he would cut his stake in the airline over five years.

Also Read Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity Rakesh, Shobha Gangwal may pare up to 8% stake in IndiGo; shares dip 2% Scientists find a solar eruption that has maintained its temp for six yrs Kids under 12 chose YouTube's video content over TikTok: Report Gadkari lays foundation stone for NH projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in UP EC issues directions for officials' transfer in states where polls are due ABD, govt sign $130 mn loan agreement to increase agriculture in Himachal

Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, who co-founded IndiGo in 2006, fell out in early 2020 when the former sought to modify certain rules in the company's articles of association.

Shares of the company, which are up over 19% year to date, fell as much as 3.1% after the stake sale report.

($1 = 82.4560 Indian rupees)

(This story has been refiled to correct a typo in paragraph 5)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR and Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)