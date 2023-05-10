IndiGo plane diverted to Indonesia after crew reports fuel smell mid-air

A Singapore-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Kualanamu international airport at Medan in Indonesia after the crew reported rubber and fuel smell in the cabin, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

"Indigo A320CEO aircraft VT-IAN, flight 6E1007 (Tiruchirappalli-Singapore) was diverted to Kualanamu (Indonesia) on Tuesday as cabin crew reported rubber and fuel smell in the cabin during cruise," a DGCA official told ANI.

The flight was reported to have suddenly descended from 35,000 feet to 15,000 feet on way to Singapore due to cabin pressurisation and was forced to divert at the Indonesia airport.

The incident was reported to the Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).The official said that the aircraft was diverted to Kualanamu and the flight landed safely.

"The aircraft has been grounded for inspection. Earlier during take off from Tiruchirappalli, the aircraft had experienced a suspected bird hit," the official said.

"All operations were normal till cruise. There was no warning or indication of smoke. No visible smoke was observed," he added.

Also Read IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow over bomb threat IndiGo Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar puts in papers IndiGo airline ranked number one in on-time performance in November IndiGo passenger has heated argument with crew member, DGCA launches probe SC to hear pleas on Adani-Hindenburg saga on May 12 over stock manipulation Govt to set up task force for land governance in North-Eastern states Marriage equality: No bar on adoption by same-sex couples, says CJI Agenda in garb of entertainment is dangerous: Shivpal on 'The Kerala Story' India on path to be 3rd largest economy: MSME Min urges industry to invest

IndiGo Airlines in a statement said that the aircraft was held at Kualanamu for detailed inspection.

"IndiGo A320ceo operating 6E-1007 from Tiruchirappalli to Singapore was diverted to Kualanamu airport, Medan (Indonesia). During the cruise, there was a burning smell noted in the cabin by the crew. The pilot followed procedures and as a precaution diverted to the nearest airport, Kualanamu and the aircraft landed safely. Initial aircraft inspections on the ground were satisfactory. The aircraft was held at Kualanamu for detailed inspection. The passengers were provided accommodation and an alternate aircraft is being flown to Kualanamu to take the passengers to Singapore," read a statement from IndiGo Airlines.