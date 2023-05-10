close

IndiGo plane diverted to Indonesia after crew reports fuel smell mid-air

Singapore-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Indonesia after crew reported rubber and fuel smell in the cabin, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
A Singapore-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Kualanamu international airport at Medan in Indonesia after the crew reported rubber and fuel smell in the cabin, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

"Indigo A320CEO aircraft VT-IAN, flight 6E1007 (Tiruchirappalli-Singapore) was diverted to Kualanamu (Indonesia) on Tuesday as cabin crew reported rubber and fuel smell in the cabin during cruise," a DGCA official told ANI.

The flight was reported to have suddenly descended from 35,000 feet to 15,000 feet on way to Singapore due to cabin pressurisation and was forced to divert at the Indonesia airport.

The incident was reported to the Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).The official said that the aircraft was diverted to Kualanamu and the flight landed safely.

"The aircraft has been grounded for inspection. Earlier during take off from Tiruchirappalli, the aircraft had experienced a suspected bird hit," the official said.

"All operations were normal till cruise. There was no warning or indication of smoke. No visible smoke was observed," he added.

IndiGo Airlines in a statement said that the aircraft was held at Kualanamu for detailed inspection.

"IndiGo A320ceo operating 6E-1007 from Tiruchirappalli to Singapore was diverted to Kualanamu airport, Medan (Indonesia). During the cruise, there was a burning smell noted in the cabin by the crew. The pilot followed procedures and as a precaution diverted to the nearest airport, Kualanamu and the aircraft landed safely. Initial aircraft inspections on the ground were satisfactory. The aircraft was held at Kualanamu for detailed inspection. The passengers were provided accommodation and an alternate aircraft is being flown to Kualanamu to take the passengers to Singapore," read a statement from IndiGo Airlines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 10 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

