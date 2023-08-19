Rahul Gandhi shares pics riding bike to Pangong Lake during Ladakh visit

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi shared pictures from his motorcycle ride to Pangong Lake during his Ladakh visit.





RahulGandhi Rahul Gandhi shared these pictures on his Instagram handle. The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-Kargil) is due for polls in the coming weeks.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "On our way to Pangong lake which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world."

Congress party's official X (erstwhileTwiiter) handle also shared some of these pictures and captioned them, "Upwards and onwards - Unstoppable!"

Congress' Leh District Spokesperson, Tsering Namgyal, who is also the leader of opposition in LAHDC-Leh said, "He has not been to Pangong Lake and wanted to see it and spend some quality time."





This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit since August 2019 when Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J&K, subsequent to the abrogation of the controversial Article 370, a Hindustan Times (HT) report said.

Rahul Gandhi attended an interactive session during the visit and said, "India got freedom in 1947 and consolidation of freedom in India is constitutional. The Constitution is a move... The way you put the Constitution into action is by setting up institutions that support the vision of the Constitution. The Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha, force all these elements... Now what RSS is doing is it is placing its own people in key pots of institutional structure," the HT report said.

Initially, Rahul Gandhi had planned a two-day visit to Ladakh, however, he changed his mind and extended his tour by six more days on Friday, the report added.

The bike Rahul Gandhi is riding looks like a Duke 390. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Rahul Gandhi had said that he owns a 390, but rarely uses it. He said this when he was speaking to motorcycle mechanics in Delhi's Karol Bagh.