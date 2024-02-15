Sensex (    %)
                        
IRCTC announces appointment of Sanjay Jain as CMD with immediate effect

Prior to this role, Jain was Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of Northern Railway, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) said in an exchange filing

IRCTC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Feb 15 2024

Railway PSU IRCTC on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Jain as its Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect.
Prior to this role, Jain was Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of Northern Railway, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) said in an exchange filing.
"...the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Jain has been approved by the Government of India (Ministry of Railways) for the post of CMD on immediate absorption basis...for a period with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post and till the date of his superannuation i.e. 31.12.2026 or until further orders, whichever is the earlier," IRCTC said.
Jain has relinquished the charge of PCCM/Northern Railway on February 13, 2024 and has assumed the charge of the post of IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) on regular basis with effect from February 14, 2024.
The official is an Indian Railway Traffic Services (IRTS) Officer of 1990 batch. A qualified Chartered Accountant (CA), Jain has been at leadership roles in policy making, commercial ventures and developmental ventures of the Government of India and PSUs.

Railways Indian Railways IRCTC

Feb 15 2024

