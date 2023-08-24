Isro's achievement reflects saga of continuity in fantastic way: Jairam

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday termed Isro's achievement in executing the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module a "saga of continuity in a truly fantastic way".

"Isro's achievement today reflects a saga of continuity in a truly fantastic way...Isro's accomplishments have always been anchored in self-reliance," Jairam Ramesh said.

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander made the soft landing on Wednesday at 6.04 PM, making India the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Jairam Ramesh said that the Isro's achievement is a reflection of collective team spirit.

"They reflect collective team spirit. They reflect partnerships. They reflect enterprise. In my view, they also reflect phenomenal teamwork. It's a matter of great pride for all Indians. The entire world today is looking up to Isro and acknowledges the achievement of Isro. And for us, it's a matter of special pride," Jairam Ramesh said.

Also Read Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon Stalin dials Chandrayaan-3 director P Veeramuthuvel after mission success CM Sukhu-led Himachal govt allocates Rs 165.22 crore for restoration works 28 hospitalised after gas leakage at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch IMD issues red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in HP for next 2 days Enthusiasm of diaspora in S Africa for India's achievements gladdening: PM

Special screenings of the soft landing were organized across the country, including school's science centres, and public institutions. Isro made the live action available on the Isro website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV.