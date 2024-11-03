Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jharkhand Elections / News / Amit Shah promises Rs 500 crore package to revive Koderma's stone industry

Amit Shah promises Rs 500 crore package to revive Koderma's stone industry

He alleged that the "corrupt" Soren government has thrown open the doors for Bangladeshi infiltrators who are marrying multiple tribal women for grabbing land

Amit Shah, Amit

"Infiltrators who tortured women in Jharkhand will be hanged upside down," he said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the stone industry in Jharkhand's Koderma would be revived with a Rs 500 crore special package.

Addressing an election rally at Barkatha in Hazaribag district, he hit out at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for demanding Rs 1.36 lakh crore in lieu of coal mining dues, and said that the Narendra Modi government has already allocated Rs 3.80 lakh crore to the state in addition to funds for infrastructure development.

"Koderma stone industry (mica) has been closed. We will revive it with a Rs 500 cr special package in the coming days," Shah said.

 

Shah also launched a scathing attack on Soren saying, "I have never seen a liar like Hemant Soren, who is asking for Rs 1.36 lakh crore (in lieu of coal mining dues) whereas the Centre has already given Rs 3.80 lakh crore to Jharkhkand in addition to funds for infrastructure development from 2014-2024 in comparison to barely Rs 84,000 crore given by the UPA government from 2004-2014."  He alleged that the "corrupt" Soren government has thrown open the doors for Bangladeshi infiltrators who are marrying multiple tribal women for grabbing land.

"Infiltrators who tortured women in Jharkhand will be hanged upside down," he said.

He also blamed wrong policies of the Hemant government for the death of 17 people during an excise constable recruitment drive in the state.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

Also Read

Jammu & Kashmir, Encounter

LIVE news: Militants hurl grenade at Sunday market in Srinagar, probe ongoing

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah lauds Kharge for admitting Congress failed to meet poll promises

Amit Shah, Home Minister

BJP to implement UCC in Jharkhand, tribals to be out of its ambit: Shah

Amit Shah, Amit

BJP stands out from others: Amit Shah after releasing Jharkhand manifesto

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah releases BJP's Sankalp Patra for Jharkhand Assembly elections

Topics : Amit Shah Hemant Soren Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon