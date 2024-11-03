Jharkhand CM Soren promises 7 kg ration monthly if JMM alliance wins

Business Standard
Hemant Soren

THURSDAY, SEPT 19, 2024 Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren speaks during the 'Aapki Yojana Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar' program, at Meral in Garhwa, Jharkhand. (Photo: PTI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said people will get 7 kg of ration instead of the existing 5 kg per month under the public distribution system (PDS) if the JMM-led alliance is voted to power.

He said the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance would also increase the pension amount.

Soren alleged that 11 lakh ration cards and three lakh pensions were cancelled during the BJP regime in Jharkhand, which resulted in death of several tribal, dalits due to hunger.

"I am proud that while deaths due to hunger were common in the BJP rule, in your Abua (our)government, every Jharkhandi is getting ration, pension and nutrition as per their rights," Soren posted on X.

 

He said, "As soon as our government is formed again in Jharkhand, 7 kg of grain will be provided per person instead of 5 kg of grain in the public distribution system. The pension amount will also be increased."  He further said that an additional 10 lakh people, who are left out of the subsidised grains, would be included in the PDS system. Under the Maiyan SammanYojana, the women beneficiaries would be provided Rs 2,500 per month, while children would be provided fruits and eggs in mid-day meals at Anganwadi centres.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in two phases - November 13 and 20 - and counting of votes will take place on November 23.

