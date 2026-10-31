Saturday, October 31, 2026 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J-K CM Omar Abdullah marries journalist Nidhi Razdan in Srinagar

J-K CM Omar Abdullah marries journalist Nidhi Razdan in Srinagar

In a tweet on Saturday, 56-year-old Omar said, "a new journey began yesterday..." and tagged Nidhi in it

In this image posted on Oct. 31, 2026, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Journalist Nidhi Razdan pose for photographs as they announce their marriage through a X post

In this image posted on Oct. 31, 2026, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Journalist Nidhi Razdan pose for photographs as they announce their marriage through a X post.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has married television journalist Nidhi Razdan here.

In a tweet on Saturday, 56-year-old Omar said, "a new journey began yesterday..." and tagged Nidhi in it.

The tweet included four pictures of the couple.

Sources said the marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act here on Friday.

The witnesses included family members from both sides.

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J&K Cabinet expansion, reshuffle to take place next week: CM Omar Abdullah

J&K Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank

J&K Bank Q2 result: Profit climbs 10.6% to ₹546 cr, asset quality improves

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA court acquits two Pulwama men in 2021 Srinagar grenade blast case

mining

Mines ministry auctions 2 J&K limestone blocks to spur mineral development

Gun shooting, mass shooting

4 CISF personnel killed after colleague opens fire in J-K's Kathua

Omar's marriage to his first wife, Payal, was dissolved by an order of the Supreme Court in July this year after the two reached a settlement.

This is the second marriage for 49-year-old Nidhi.

The wedding functions in Srinagar and New Delhi were attended by families and close relatives from both sides.

 

Abdullah's parents, Farooq Abdullah and Mollie, his three sisters, and other close relatives, as well as Nidhi's parents, veteran journalist M K Razdan and Sarla Razdan, attended the functions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

'No personal enmity with CEC, want ECI to work impartially,' says Kharge

Shanshan, Tropical storm Shanshan

Low-pressure set to intensify into depression, reach Andhra coast by Nov 2

A drone view shows vehicles stranded along the inundated National Highway 16 (NH-16) near Ichchapuram following flash floods caused by Cyclone 'Arnab'

Odisha launches search for 12 missing after rain-triggered landslide

supreme court

Plea in SC seeks to verify Ram temple stands on land adjudicated in dispute

ev charging

Panchayats to provide land for EV charging stations in rural areas

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 5:30 PM IST