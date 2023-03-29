close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

J P Nadda to chair meeting of BJP's OBC MP today in national capital

BJP National President J.P. Nadda will chair a meeting of all the OBC MPs of the party at party headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday

IANS New Delhi
BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 7:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP National President J.P. Nadda will chair a meeting of all the OBC MPs of the party at party headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday.

According to a source, Nadda will meet all the OBC MPs at the party office at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The focus of the meeting will be the upcoming state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"Party president will review the ongoing outreach programmes for the OBC community. He will also discuss the party's strategy to win the hearts of the community... There are many policies and programmes of the Modi government for the benefit of OBCs, party will highlight them during the outreach campaign," he added.

The source further said: "Most importantly, Rahul Gandhi's Modi surname remark issue will be discussed thoroughly in the meeting."

--IANS

dr/sha

Also Read

Nadda to host OBC MPs for dinner, to disccuss reaching out to communities

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

BJP MPs protest against Rahul Gandhi's 'insulting' remarks on OBC-community

BJP meeting likely next month in Delhi to endorse extension of Nadda's term

J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes

Modi surname row: BJP to seek Rahul's apology during OBC outreach programme

Oppn likely to bring no-confidence motion against LS Speaker next week

Protests at Jamia Millia in 2019 were an unlawful assembly: Delhi HC

Govt ready to listen to doctors, says CM Gehlot, urges them to end strike

Malegaon blast: SC rejects Lt Col Purohit's plea challenging HC's order

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Jagat Prakash Nadda | BJP | Delhi | Politics

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 2:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon