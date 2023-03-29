close

Oppn likely to bring no-confidence motion against LS Speaker next week

Congress and other Opposition parties are contemplating moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla next week on the ground that opposition members are not being allowed to speak

Om Birla

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 7:28 AM IST
Congress and other Opposition parties are contemplating moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla next week on the ground that opposition members are not being allowed to speak, the sources said on Tuesday.

As per the sources, the proposal was kept in a meeting of Congress MPs.

"Opposition parties may bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. The proposal was kept in a meeting of Congress MPs. Congress is talking to other Opposition parties in this regard," the sources told ANI.

The trigger for the development came following the notification disqualifying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a day after his conviction in a defamation case as well as claims that the Opposition was not getting a chance to raise the Adani issue.

However, it needs the backing of at least 50 members to move a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

It is important to note that for the no-confidence motion to be moved, the House has to function.

Meanwhile, in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and against his disqualification, Congress MPs, leaders and workers staged a 'Loktantra bachao mashal shanti march' near Red Fort where the police detained several party leaders and workers.

Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal alleged that the protestors were stopped everywhere.

"You should see the plight of democracy in the country. We are doing a peaceful torchlight march. Yesterday we discussed this with the police and commissioners and they agreed. Today, they stopped our workers everywhere," Venugopal said.

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 3:00 AM IST

