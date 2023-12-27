CAA is law of the land, no one can stop its implementation: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addresses the inauguration of IFFCO's Nano DAP (Liquid) Plant, at Kalol in Gandhinagar, Gujarat (Photo: PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that no one can stop the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as it is the law of the land and accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading people on the issue.

Addressing a closed-door meeting of the state BJP's social media and IT wing members at the National Library here, Shah said it is the commitment of the party to implement the CAA.

Shah expressed confidence that the party will secure more than 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats from the state. In the 2019 polls, the saffron camp had secured 18 seats.

The Bengal BJP media cell shared a list of pointers of Shah's speech at the closed-door programme. Later in the evening, it also shared a few video clips of Shah's speech.

"We have to work to form a BJP government in West Bengal after the next assembly polls. A BJP government will mean the end of infiltration, cow smuggling and providing citizenship to religiously persecuted people through CAA," he said at the party programme, the video clip of which was shared by the BJP's media wing.

Shah launched a scathing attack on Banerjee for misleading people on the issue of CAA.

"At times, she tries to mislead the people, the refugees, whether CAA will be at all implemented in the country or not. I want to say this clearly that CAA is the law of the land and no one can stop its implementation. This is the commitment of our party," he said.

The TMC led by Mamata Banerjee has been opposing the CAA, which was passed by Parliament in 2019.

The promise of implementing the controversial CAA had been a major poll plank of the BJP in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. The saffron party's leaders consider it a plausible factor that led to the rise of the BJP in Bengal.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who had entered India on or before December 31, 2014.