Home / Politics / Father's fight against injustice to continue: Hemant Soren after his demise

Father's fight against injustice to continue: Hemant Soren after his demise

Soren promised not to let Jharkhand bow and vowed to work to realise his father's dreams by working for the oppressed and the poor

The CM also said he was passing through the most difficult phase of his life after the demise of his father. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren, fondly known as 'Dishom Guru', died, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that his father's fight against injustice would continue.

The CM also said he was passing through the most difficult phase of his life after the demise of his father. 

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder breathed his last at a Delhi hospital at the age of 81 after battling illness.

"I am passing through the most difficult phase of my life; the pillar of Jharkhand's soul is gone. No book can explain Baba's struggle, but I vow to continue his fight against injustice," the Jharkhand CM posted on X. 

 

Soren promised not to let Jharkhand bow and vowed to work to realise his father's dreams by working for the oppressed and the poor.

The JMM leader said he will put his feet in his father's shoes to wage a war against injustice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

