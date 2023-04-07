close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

K'taka Cong chief promises to cancel scrapping of 4% quota for Muslims

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday said that if the grand old party came to power in the assembly elections

ANI General News
Muslims greet each other on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday said that if the grand old party came to power in the assembly elections, it would cancel the scrapping of 4 percent Muslim quota by the ruling government.

In March, the Karnataka government decided to scrap the four per cent quota for minorities and add it to the existing quota of two dominant communities of the poll-bound state.

The 4 per cent reservation given to Muslims under 2B classification of the OBC category will now be divided into two equal parts and added to the existing quota of Vokkaligas and Lingayats for whom two new reservation categories of 2C and 2D were created during the Belagavi Assembly Session last year.

While talking to ANI, Shivakumar said, "Without any complications, we raised our two lists. BJP could not raise its list yet...More lists will come...As soon as our government comes, we will cancel the reservation issue and will protect the minority interest."

On Thursday, Congress released the second list of 41 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 and also marked a seat for the regional outfit Sarvodaya Karnataka Party. The announcement was made following the meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Board would finalise and release the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state on April 8.

Also Read

Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS in 3:2 verdict

Congress high command will decide on who will be the CM: D K Shivakumar

Mallikarjun Kharge's election will galvanise Congress, says DK Shivakumar

Congress will touch 150 seats in Karnataka polls, claims DK Shivakumar

Will restore scrapped 4% quota for Muslims in Karnataka, says Cong

Withdraw 'draconian' amendments notified to IT Rules, says Editors Guild

Amit Shah slams Congress: Autocracy of one family is in danger

With Covid cases on rise, Madras HC to opt for virtual hearings

Surge in Covid cases: Mandaviya asks states to stay alert, prepared

Punish schools for forcing parents to buy books from specific shops: Atishi

The Chief Minister added that the selection of the candidates has been done based on winnability.

The Congress had on March 25 announced its first list of 124 candidates, which included names of former CM Siddaramaiah and State Party chief DK Shivakumar.

The Assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Topics : Karnataka Assembly elections | Karnataka Assembly | Karnataka government

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon