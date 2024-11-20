By 1 PM, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 32.18 per cent as polling progressed across all 288 assembly constituencies in the state. The voting, which commenced at 7 AM, is scheduled to continue until 6 PM today. Results will be announced on November 23. Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Updates
In the Gadchiroli district, voter participation surpassed 50 per cent by 1 PM, while Mumbai City reported the lowest turnout at 27.73 per cent. Within Mumbai, Wadala saw a turnout of 31.32 per cent, whereas Colaba registered 24.16 per cent, according to data from the Election Commission of India.
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting turnout till 1 pm
Prominent leaders including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, and Worli’s Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray exercised their voting rights earlier in the day.
CM Shinde expressed optimism about the Mahayuti alliance securing a decisive victory, stating, “People remember the events of 2019. The mandate was for Mahayuti, but the government couldn’t be formed then. They’ve witnessed the 2.5 years of the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s governance and our 2.5 years of work. We restarted development projects they had stalled and introduced initiatives like Ladli Behna. Mahayuti will emerge victorious.”
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Worli candidate Milind Deora also cast their votes, with Fadnavis voting in Nagpur and Deora in Worli.
Earlier, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule urged citizens to vote in large numbers. “I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to turn up and vote enthusiastically. I hope for 100% voter turnout today, as the elected government will serve 14 crore people for the next five years,” said Bawankule, who is contesting from Kamthi.