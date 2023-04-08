close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kejriwal responds to BJP leader, says will host extra classes for students

If some children are weak in studies, extra classes will be organised for them, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, responding to a BJP leader who posted mark sheets of students

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kejriwal

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

If some children are weak in studies, extra classes will be organised for them, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, responding to a BJP leader who posted mark sheets of students, who didn't perform well, on Twitter.

One of these children will become the prime minister of the country in future and we do not want anyone to become PM in future with a fake degree," Kejriwal tweeted.

The statement from the chief minister came in response to BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana who posted mark sheets of government school students and alleged that more than 1 lakh children fail in Class 9 every year.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress also demanded a probe into the allegations of teachers being forced to write answers on blank exam papers of Class 9 and 11 students of Delhi government schools.

Also Read

Are B-schools losing their relevance?

Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah

Over 6,000 govt-run schools in Himachal have less than 20 students: Report

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Court gave jolt to opposition', says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation

Govt there to help poor women get married, patients treated: Adityanath

Telangana needs to be wary of people nurturing dynastic rule, graft: PM

Amit Shah to visit Arunachal village along China border on April 10-11

Sisodia the reason behind transformation of Delhi govt schools: Kejriwal

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi schools | BJP | Politics

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon