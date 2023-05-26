Tokyo Olympics champion Kawai comes out in support of protesting wrestlers

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and three-time world champion grappler Risako Kawai of Japan has come out in support of the protesting Indian wrestlers in their fight against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Top Indian grapplers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have been protesting at the iconic Jantar Mantar here demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual harassment of seven women athletes, including a minor.

"I hope it will be an environment where Indian athletes can practice with peace of mind," Kawai wrote retweeting a BBC News video on the wrestlers' protest.

Kawai, who won the 57kg women's freestyle gold in Tokyo, is the first high-profile international wrestler to come out in support of the protesting Indian wrestlers.

Both Vinesh and Bajrang are probable medallist in this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China but for over a month they have not been practising, demanding justice for the alleged victims.

The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs -- one related to the complaints of a minor wrestler under the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act -- against Brij Bhushan, but a concrete step is yet to taken as the investigation is still on.

Also Read Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far Sexual harassment: SC sends notice to Delhi govt on plea of women wrestlers Brij Bhushan's comments on our medals demeaning: Protesting wrestlers Sexual harassment complaints in the sporting world in single digits Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case Modi-Biden talks to revolve around peace, people during visits: US Envoy Delhi prisons order batons, pepper spray to control brawls between inmates Umesh Pal murder case: Charge sheet filed against accused Sadakat Khan Gyanvapi row: HC to again hear mosque committee's plea on July 14 Jannayak Janata Party to contest Raj assembly polls in alliance with BJP