close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tokyo Olympics champion Kawai comes out in support of protesting wrestlers

Kawai, who won the 57kg women's freestyle gold in Tokyo, is the first high-profile international wrestler to come out in support of the protesting Indian wrestlers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and three-time world champion grappler Risako Kawai of Japan has come out in support of the protesting Indian wrestlers in their fight against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Top Indian grapplers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have been protesting at the iconic Jantar Mantar here demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual harassment of seven women athletes, including a minor.

"I hope it will be an environment where Indian athletes can practice with peace of mind," Kawai wrote retweeting a BBC News video on the wrestlers' protest.

Kawai, who won the 57kg women's freestyle gold in Tokyo, is the first high-profile international wrestler to come out in support of the protesting Indian wrestlers.

Both Vinesh and Bajrang are probable medallist in this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China but for over a month they have not been practising, demanding justice for the alleged victims.

The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs -- one related to the complaints of a minor wrestler under the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act -- against Brij Bhushan, but a concrete step is yet to taken as the investigation is still on.

Also Read

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Sexual harassment: SC sends notice to Delhi govt on plea of women wrestlers

Brij Bhushan's comments on our medals demeaning: Protesting wrestlers

Sexual harassment complaints in the sporting world in single digits

Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

Modi-Biden talks to revolve around peace, people during visits: US Envoy

Delhi prisons order batons, pepper spray to control brawls between inmates

Umesh Pal murder case: Charge sheet filed against accused Sadakat Khan

Gyanvapi row: HC to again hear mosque committee's plea on July 14

Jannayak Janata Party to contest Raj assembly polls in alliance with BJP

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sexual harassment case Protest Woman wrestler

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Info Edge slips into red in Q4, writes off investment in Bizcrum Infotech

The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample
2 min read

High-spending kicks

Manchester City
5 min read

Of politics and wheels: Reinventing rotation

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
5 min read

Tencent Cloud Europe offloads 2 pc stake in PB Fintech for Rs 562 cr

Tencent loses $62 bn in 2-day rout, wiping out value of fintech business
1 min read

Umesh Pal murder case: Charge sheet filed against accused Sadakat Khan

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
2 min read

Most Popular

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

How much gold can you legally buy in cash without any ID proof in India?

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
3 min read

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

IMD
3 min read

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for passport for three years

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

SC refuses to entertain PIL for inauguration of new Parl building by Prez

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon