JUST IN
Budget session: Oppn to meet at Parliament today to chalk out strategy
Kerala Cong hints at nationwide protests after police visits Gandhi's house
Rahul in fresh row over remarks as Delhi Police lands at his doorstep
No place in democracy for those who don't believe in it: JP Nadda
Kerala is now BJP's next staging post to increase its vote share
Finding a fine balance: For BJP, RSS' organisational heft is a prized asset
AAP leader Bhardwaj demands apology from Rijiju for "anti-India" remark
Punjab Police doing its job, Amritpal to be nabbed soon: AAP's Saurabh
Rijiju's anti-India gang remarks are attempt to pressure judiciary: Raut
PM Modi has changed political culture of the country: BJP's J P Nadda
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
PM Modi, Mamata have deal to defame Rahul, Congress: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Along with freedom comes responsibility: Hardeep Puri slams Rahul Gandhi

He also reminded the Congress that it was under the Indira Gandhi regime that civil liberties were curbed. Puri questioned Rahul Gandhi's objective behind his statement and asked him to apologise

Topics
Hardeep Singh Puri | Rahul Gandhi | Congress

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: PTI)
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: PTI)

Ahead of the Parliament session on Monday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his UK speech, and said that 'along with freedom comes a sense of responsibility'.

Speaking to the media this morning, Puri said, "If any individual goes outside the country he has the freedom to speak but along with that freedom comes what I call the need to have a sense of responsibility. We are the world's oldest democracy but Mr Gandhi goes to the UK and says Indian democracy is facing an attack on the basic structure."

He also reminded the Congress that it was under the Indira Gandhi regime that civil liberties were curbed. Puri questioned Rahul Gandhi's objective behind his statement and asked him to apologise.

Minister further said, "It was only the Indira Gandhi government that curbed civil liberties during the emergency. "His grandmother invoked Article 356 150 times to suspend and dismiss legitimately elected state governments."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while in his address in London recently, said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democratic Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hardeep Singh Puri

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 11:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU