Cities should rethink traditional planning models to deliver outcomes: Puri

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said cities need to rethink traditional planning models in order to deliver desired socioeconomic outcomes

Topics
Hardeep Puri | Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Ahemdabad 

New Delhi: Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri during the launch of 'Leaders in Climate Change Management' programme, in New Delhi, Monday, June, 6, 2022. (PTI Photo

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said cities need to rethink traditional planning models in order to deliver desired socioeconomic outcomes.

In a video message to the inaugural session of the two-day Urban-20 City Sherpas' meet, the minister also said that comprehensive infrastructure development would necessitate a robust discussion on investments and financing.

He underlined that with rapid urbanisation, it was critical to ensure water security through better planning, policies and governance.

The Urban-20 City Sherpas' meet which aims to focus on promoting solidarity among cities to find common solutions that are in sync with the overall objectives of the G20 began here on Thursday.

This is the third of the G20 events being held in Gujarat as part of India's Presidency of the Group of 20.

"Resonating with the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam One Earth, One Family, One Future', this year's summit will be the crucible from which a framework for mutually beneficial and sustainable international economic cooperation will emerge," Puri said in his message to the summit.

In the last few years, India has increasingly led the discourse and action on important issues of global governance, he said, adding that the transformational story of India's urban rejuvenation since 2014 is one such example that has become a blueprint for other countries to learn from, particularly in the Global South.

The Union minister said he is convinced this year's Urban 20 Engagement Group will demonstrate that policies and practices adopted by cities indeed have powerful implications on global agendas of development.

"I am certain that this will be an area where considerable knowledge will be produced and shared in this year's summit. Another important concern for cities is to rethink traditional planning models in order to deliver desired socioeconomic outcomes," Puri added.

He said Urban 20, or U20, is a great opportunity for global peer learning.

"I hope that your collective experiences and the lessons learnt during the deliberations in this inaugural meeting will help build a bold, visionary roadmap that can be shared with the G20 leaders," he added.

One of the engagement groups of G20, the U20 provides a platform for cities from G20 countries to facilitate discussions on key issues of urban development, such as climate change, social inclusion, sustainable mobility, and affordable housing, and propose collective solutions.

The sixth U20 highlights six priority areas -- environment-friendly behaviour, water security, climate finance, local identity, urban planning and administration, and digitalisation of urban amenities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 16:33 IST

`
