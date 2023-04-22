close

Kerala BJP gets letter claiming threat to PM Modi during state visit

According to the report, the letter that arrived at the BJP headquarters here on April 17, has been handed over to the Kerala Police

IANS Thiruvananthapuram
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
The Kerala unit of BJP has received a letter claiming life threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his scheduled two-day visit to the state.

According to sources, the letter that arrived at the BJP headquarters here on April 17, has been handed over to the Kerala Police.

It bears the name of one Ernakulam resident Joseph Johnny as the sender. Party president K.Surendran has handed over the letter to police.

However, Johnny, who was traced by police, denied having done any wrong.

Prime Minister Modi is arriving at Kochi on April 24 and will take part in a road show. He will then address a meeting of the youth and meet up with supreme heads of nine different Churches.

After staying the night at Kochi, the next morning, he will reach the state capital to flag off the first Vande Bharat express and then proceed to the Central Stadium where he will inaugurate a few projects and address a public meeting at around noon.

He will then leave for Gujarat.

In a related incident, Surendran on Saturday told the media that there has been a serious security lapse as a 49-page report prepared on the security measures to be taken by the top Intelligence officials of the Kerala Police has been leaked.

The report details all the measures to be taken and the role of top police officials during his visit and now with the report getting leaked, a fresh plan is being drawn.

"We handed over the threat letter to the police. It's also baffling to note that an intelligence report of the Kerala Police mentions strong presence of terrorist and anti national forces in the state and it's baffling as one doesn't know if the timing of the report comes at a time when the PM is visiting or is it something else," Surendran said.

--IANS

sg/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Kerala BJP

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

